How did a police union boss survive allegations of sexual abuse? We deserve to know

But according to an explosive report in the Globe Sunday, Rose had been charged with the sexual assault of the father when he was a 12-year-old boy back in 1995. Though the case was dropped after the alleged victim recanted his statements to law enforcement, a subsequent Internal Affairs investigation that year found evidence that Rose had probably committed a crime.

Rose, the former president of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association, made headlines last summer when he was charged with a string of sexual assaults. His alleged victims included a girl, and her father before her.

The career of former Boston police Officer Patrick Rose Sr. has left behind a string of unanswered questions.

Nevertheless, Rose rose remained on duty and continued to rise through the ranks — not the department ranks, but those of the union. As a patrolman, he appears to have continued to answer calls involving sexual assaults, including those against children.

That is, in a word, breathtaking.

How did Rose keep his job? For that matter, what does it take to get fired from the Boston Police Department? Those questions don’t have answers, because the department is engaging in a practice it long ago mastered: stonewalling.

All of the records relating to the initial investigation of Rose and how it was handled are being withheld by the department, citing a law designed to protect victims of domestic and sexual violence. Just about everyone who would have been involved has declined comment. Paul Evans, who was the commissioner at the time, has said nothing. His brother Billy, who later served as commissioner while Rose was running the BPPA, said in a statement to the Globe that he never knew anything about the 1995 investigation.

Only one thing is clear: Rose’s alleged crimes extended far past 1995, which makes the decisions that were made then particularly important.

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins, whose office is prosecuting Rose, denounced the silence surrounding the decisions of the past.

“To hear that the Boston Police Department investigated the matter, found a violation of conformance to law (i.e. that a crime was committed) and did not properly discipline or restrict his access to children is extremely troubling,” Rollins said in a statement.

Although it is true that the criminal case against Rose was eventually abandoned, the standard for firing an officer is completely different. If an Internal Affairs investigation found that he probably committed a crime — a heinous crime — Rose absolutely should have been fired.

Instead, he benefited from a grotesque culture of coverup that shields all kinds of police misconduct from public view. Under the guise of protecting victims, the department — with the blessing of City Hall — has made a mockery of accountability. This case is not an isolated incident.

Clearly, Rose does not deserve to be shielded. We, the public, have a right to know what the investigation found, what disciplinary action was taken — if any — and how those decisions were reached.

Instead, we’ve gotten silence and excuses.

I would like to think that Acting Mayor Kim Janey will be eager to take on this culture of secrecy. She could start by releasing the records that her predecessor opted to withhold from public view.

In a telephone interview Sunday, Rollins stressed that the Rose investigation has been kept out of sight by two previous mayors, even as he rose to become the public face of the city’s patrolmen.

But she said she hopes Janey will opt for a different course.

“I think she should be briefed personally on this case,” Rollins said. “And although it is unfair because she’s only been in this role for a matter of weeks and we’ve had mayors who knew about this for years and were never called to task, heavy is the head that wears the crown.”

As a labor boss, Rose was an outspoken advocate for old-school police practices. The old BPD culture served him well, and may have saved his career. But silence and accountability can’t coexist, and this situation demands accountability. We deserve to know how Patrick Rose managed to thrive for all those years.

Adrian Walker is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at adrian.walker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Adrian_Walker.