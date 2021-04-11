fb-pixel Skip to main content

Mass. woman dies in motorcycle crash in Maine

By Breanne Kovatch Globe Correspondent,Updated April 10, 2021, 18 minutes ago

A Massachusetts woman died in Maine Saturday after she was thrown from the back of a motorcycle, officials said.

Anne Stout, 50, of Maynard, was not wearing a helmet when the motorcycle on which she was riding went off the road in Lyman around 11:30 a.m., according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Stout was ejected from the motorcycle and died from her injuries, the department said in a statement.

The driver, Gerald Gibson, 51, of Sanford, Maine, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Maine Medical Center. His condition was not known Saturday night. He was also not wearing a helmet, the department said.

The pair was traveling north on Old North Berwick Road when the motorcycle “left the roadway and crashed into a small ditch,” she said

The road was closed for about 2 1/2 hours before it was reopened.

No further information was immediately available.



Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.

