Newton police seek to ID suspects in Friday break-ins

The Friday break-ins follow 11 that were reported in Newton in less than two weeks last month, according to police. Authorities have not said whether the crimes are believed to be related.

Five homes were broken into during a roughly two-hour span Friday evening, on Highland Avenue, Warwick Road, and Kensington Street in West Newton; Clarendon Street in Newtonville; and Chapel Street in Nonantum, police said.

Newton police released surveillance video Sunday that shows two people suspected in a string of break-ins two nights earlier, and authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying them.

On Sunday, police shared a video on the department’s Facebook page showing a silver or grey SUV with tinted windows that was seen leaving Highland Avenue after the Friday break-in there. Police believe the vehicle is an Infiniti, possibly an FX35.

The video, taken between 7 and 8 p.m. Friday, shows two people getting out of the SUV and walking on the sidewalk before exiting the frame. Police say a third person was also in the vehicle.

Police say the two people were walking toward the Highland Avenue home and are seen again about 20 minutes later “hurrying away” and climbing into the backseat of the SUV and driving away. One person is seen wearing a red hoodie and the other is in dark clothing. Both were wearing masks, police said.

Police urge anyone with information to contact the detective bureau at 617-796-2104 or use the tip line at 617-796-2121.





