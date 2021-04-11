‘Someone took her life for no reason.’ Grandmother who was shot dead in Dorchester is identified by family

Outside the home, dozens of mourners came to pay their respects to the tightknit family, including Boston Mayor Kim Janey and Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins. Brown had 15 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, with a tenth great-grandchild due in November, her daughter said.

Delois Brown was seated on the front porch of her home at 19 Olney St. when she was struck in the chest by a stray bullet when a suspect shot 11 times into a crowd of people gathered in front of the house her daughter, Shirley Brown, 48, said in an interview Sunday morning.

A 73-year-old great-grandmother was shot and killed early Saturday evening outside her Dorchester home was identified by her daughter Sunday as Boston police continued their search for a suspect.

”Someone took her life for no reason,” Shirley Brown said. “She did not have to go like this.”

Rollins, in an interview, said her office and Boston police are working to find the suspect as quickly as possible. Officials also want to help those who saw the shooting, including three children, ages 1, 3, and 8, she said.

She had nothing to report on a suspect, she said, but added investigators are working around the clock.

”We are going to do everything we can to find this person, and hold them accountable,” Rollins said,

In a statement Sunday, Boston police said anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

They can also anonymously contact police by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463), police said.

Janey, who spoke briefly to reporters, said she wanted to offer her support to Brown’s family.

”We need to do everything we can to bring about peace,” Janey said.

