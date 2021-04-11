State Police mourn Tippett, K-9 who served nearly nine years

Massachusetts State Police are mourning the death of retired K-9 Tippett, who over nearly nine years with the force was involved in several major cases, including the investigation into the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013, the department said Sunday.

Tippett’s handler, Sergeant Gregory Keane, said the dog died Friday at home after a brief illness, surrounded by Keane’s family and his favorite toys.

Tippett was one of the first dual-purpose patrol and firearm detection dogs when he became a member of the State Police K-9 unit in 2009, Keane said. He worked on various cases in Bristol and Plymouth counties, conducted protective sweeps for dignitaries and in school and judicial buildings, and helped police track down suspects fleeing law enforcement.