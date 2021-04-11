fb-pixel Skip to main content

Coronavirus resources

Mass. reports 79,086 new COVID-19 vaccinations

By Lucas Phillips Globe Correspondent,Updated April 11, 2021, 9 minutes ago
Josette Alexis raised the sleeve of her 92-year-old mother, Anna Prevail, to get Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.
Josette Alexis raised the sleeve of her 92-year-old mother, Anna Prevail, to get Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 79,086 to 4,501,629, state officials reported Sunday.

The number of new vaccinations was smaller than on Saturday, when 105,458 were reported.

The total number of shots administered amounted to 86.5 percent of the 5,202,860 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 2,735,963 first shots and 1,594,878 second shots. Those who have gotten their second shot of the currently approved two-dose vaccines are considered fully vaccinated.

Advertisement

The state reported a total of 170,788 people who have received Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 1,765,666.

Updates on coronavirus cases, deaths and other metrics will be posted shortly.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here.

Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.

vaccine

Vaccine resources: What you need to know

When you’re eligible, how to make an appointment, and everything else you need to know about getting the COVID-19 vaccine in Massachusetts.

More vaccination numbers >>

The latest COVID-19 numbers from Massachusetts

Here's a look at the latest coronavirus numbers in Massachusetts, including case numbers, deaths, demographics, and more.