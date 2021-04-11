Mass. reports 79,086 new COVID-19 vaccinations

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 79,086 to 4,501,629, state officials reported Sunday.

The number of new vaccinations was smaller than on Saturday, when 105,458 were reported.

The total number of shots administered amounted to 86.5 percent of the 5,202,860 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 2,735,963 first shots and 1,594,878 second shots. Those who have gotten their second shot of the currently approved two-dose vaccines are considered fully vaccinated.

Advertisement

The state reported a total of 170,788 people who have received Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 1,765,666.

Updates on coronavirus cases, deaths and other metrics will be posted shortly.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here.

Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.