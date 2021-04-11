fb-pixel Skip to main content
LETTERS

‘Viewing history through contemporary lens’ is a valuable yet delicate endeavor

Updated April 11, 2021, 1 hour ago
The underpass where people used to assemble to enter the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam was nearly empty in this Feb. 4 file photo, as the museum had been closed as part of government measures to limit the spread of COVID-19,
The underpass where people used to assemble to enter the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam was nearly empty in this Feb. 4 file photo, as the museum had been closed as part of government measures to limit the spread of COVID-19,Peter Dejong/Associated Press

Re “How do museums exhibit the colonial past?” (Ideas, April 4): Cheers for the Amsterdam Museum for abandoning “Golden Age” from its 17th-century gallery in order to acknowledge that the richness of that period’s “flowering” was made possible by the country’s massive colonial slave trade. Contrary to the views of some critics, “viewing history through a contemporary lens” is not a mistake. It is critical to gaining an understanding of who we are and where we are in the unfolding of cultural evolution.

Caution, however, is needed in this valuable endeavor. Contemporary judgments on historical figures require a good dose of understanding and compassion. Actually, our latent biases need to be similarly acknowledged in all our judgments, especially now when our current culture is so divided.

Advertisement

Elizabeth Bjorkman

Lexington

Boston Globe video