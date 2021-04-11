‘Viewing history through contemporary lens’ is a valuable yet delicate endeavor

Re “How do museums exhibit the colonial past?” (Ideas, April 4): Cheers for the Amsterdam Museum for abandoning “Golden Age” from its 17th-century gallery in order to acknowledge that the richness of that period’s “flowering” was made possible by the country’s massive colonial slave trade. Contrary to the views of some critics, “viewing history through a contemporary lens” is not a mistake. It is critical to gaining an understanding of who we are and where we are in the unfolding of cultural evolution.

Caution, however, is needed in this valuable endeavor. Contemporary judgments on historical figures require a good dose of understanding and compassion. Actually, our latent biases need to be similarly acknowledged in all our judgments, especially now when our current culture is so divided.