Where’s the populism in superhero movies?

In “The prescient warning in ‘A Streetcar Named Desire,’ ” Tom Joudrey critiques what he deems the “pro-populist consensus” of the American film industry. If one considers what is perhaps the most popular genre in Hollywood, the superhero film, it would be hard to find populist sentiments, except maybe among the superheroes’ enemies. The superhero genre lionizes elites, from genius billionaires like Batman and Iron Man to noble monarchs like Black Panther and Thor, while leaving the common people to passively admire their betters’ magnificence.

Hollywood tells far more stories about sympathetic elites, both superpowered and otherwise (business moguls, high-power professionals, politicians, royalty), than it does about people in far more common occupations, such as fast-food workers, truck drivers, or custodians. Contrary to Joudrey’s suggestion, Hollywood usually tells stories from elites’ perspective rather than from the perspective of “common folk.”