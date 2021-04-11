Alex Rodriguez and partner closing in on deal for Timberwolves and Lynx

Alex Rodriguez , recently rebuffed in his efforts to become an owner of the New York Mets, reportedly has turned his attention to basketball, finalizing a deal to purchase the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx. Marc Lore , an e-commerce billionaire, and A-Rod are close to purchasing the teams in a deal that is expected to cost around $1.5 billion, ESPN reported. They would take over in 2023, with Glen Taylor retaining full control of both teams for two years and mentoring the two, according to The Athletic. Lore and A-Rod reportedly have a 30-day exclusive negotiating window and the pair would have to be approved by the NBA’s Board of Governors. Last summer, A-Rod and his fiancee, Jennifer Lopez , backed out of the bidding to buy the Mets, which were purchased by billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen .

Eddie George, a former Tennessee Titans star running back and the 1995 Heisman Trophy winner, reportedly has been named football coach at Tennessee State. Ron Reed told players that their game on Sunday night against Southeast Missouri would be his last after 11 seasons, the Tennessean reported. George, 47, was a four-time Pro Bowl player over eight seasons with the Titans from 1996 through 2003. The coaching job will be the first for George, with Tennessee State following Jackson State, which hired Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as head coach in September. Jackson State is 4-3.

Mountaineers adding Old Dominion player

West Virginia has signed Old Dominion guard Malik Curry as a graduate transfer, coach Bob Huggins announced. The 6-foot-1 Curry led the Monarchs in scoring last season at 15.7 points per game and was named to the all-Conference USA second team.

OLYMPICS

Ledecky swims fastest 1,500-meters this year

Katie Ledecky won the 1,500-meter freestyle at the Pro Swim Series meet with the world’s fastest time this year. She touched in 15 minutes, 40.55 seconds in the outdoor pool. Ashley Twichell finished second in 16:06.68. Ledecky’s time was 17 seconds quicker than the second-fastest swimmer, Simona Quadarella who swam 15:57.03 at the recent Italian Olympic trials. Ledecky set the world record of 15:20.48 in 2018. The women’s 1,500 will be an Olympic event for the first time at the Tokyo Games.

TENNIS

Goffin advances in Monte Carlo Master

David Goffin beat an erratic Marin Cilic 6-4, 3-6, 6-0 to reach the second round of the clay-court Monte Carlo Masters. Although the 2014 U.S. Open champion Cilic had 10 aces and led the match 3-0, he made 52 unforced errors and also dropped serve six times against the 11th-seeded Belgian. It was the ninth meeting between them. Goffin leads 5-4. The day’s only other match lasted three hours as Australian player Jordan Thompson overcame Frenchman Benoit Paire 6-4, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5) in an error-strewn match with 17 service breaks.

Kudermetova captures first WTA title

Veronika Kudermetova of Russia won her first WTA title, coming up strong on the big points to beat Danka Kovinic 6-4, 6-2 at the Volvo Car Open. The 23-year-old Kudermetova did not drop a set in six matches on the way to the championship at the season’s first clay-court tournament — a feat last accomplished here by Serena Williams in 2012 ... Lorenzo Sonego became the first Italian for 15 years to capture an ATP tour clay-court title on home soil after fighting back to beat Laslo Djere of Serbia and win the Sardegna Open. Third-seeded Sonego had to dig deep in the second set before prevailing 2-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 in a final lasting just over three hours.

SOCCER

Arsenal cruises to victory

Arsenal eased to a 3-0 win at Bramall Lane as Sheffield United’s relegation from the Premier League edged ever closer. A wonderful team goal scored by Alexandre Lacazette gave the visitors the halftime lead before Gabriel Martinelli marked his recall with a goal in the 71st. Lacazette struck again late on for his 50th league goal for the Gunners. It was Arsenal’s first clean sheet in 14 matches in all competitions and the three points moved Mikel Arteta’s team up to ninth, seven points behind sixth-place Liverpool ... Edinson Cavani set up Fred’s equalizer before scoring with a diving header as Manchester United beat Tottenham 3-1, strengthening its grip on second place in the Premier League and dealing a further blow to former manager Jose Mourinho’s Champions League qualification hopes.



