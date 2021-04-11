Celtics overcome 14-point third quarter deficit in rallying past Nuggets

But then the Celtics attacked with one of the most massive runs of the Brad Stevens’s era, using a 31-3 burst that started late in the third quarter to flip a 14-point deficit into a 14-point lead before ultimately claiming a 105-87 win.

When Boston fell behind the Nuggets by double digits on Sunday and remained in that range for much of the afternoon, it appeared that the degree of difficulty of this rally against a surging Denver team that had won eight in a row might be too much.

The Celtics arrived in Denver with a needed jolt of confidence following a pair of comeback wins over the Knicks and Timberwolves. But the fact remained that they probably should not have had to comeback against those teams in the first place.

Denver scored just 8 points in the final 14 minutes, 16 seconds of the game.

Jayson Tatum, coming off of his historic 53-point performance against Minnesota, was not perfect this time, making just 9 of 23 shots. But he had 28 points and 10 rebounds anyway. The Celtics won by 18 points despite making just 7 of 33 3-pointers.

MVP favorite Nikola Jokic had 17 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for Denver, but the game flipped while he was on the bench, and his frustration after he checked in later was obvious.

A Facundo Campazzo 3-pointer with 2:17 left in the third quarter gave the Nuggets a seemingly comfortable 79-65 lead. Everything unraveled for Denver after that.

The Celtics closed the quarter with a quick 9-0 burst that was capped by Kemba Walker’s steal and 3-point play with 0.5 seconds left. And with Jokic on the bench the flurry continued in the fourth. Brown and Tatum scored inside, and a pair of Romeo Langford free throws gave Boston and 80-79 lead, its first since the opening quarter.

But the surge did not end there. Tatum scored 10 points over the next three minutes, and by the time Grant Williams scored inside with 4:43 left to make it 96-82, Boston had unspooled the 31-3 run that flipped one blowout into another.

Evan Fournier remained out for the Celtics because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols. But Nuggets star Jamal Murray sat out because of knee pain.

Observations from the game:

▪ Robert Williams has had an odd issue with his best skill recently. He’s missed three dunks over the past few games, including a somewhat simple — for him at, least — one-handed slam in the first quarter Sunday. The long carom led to an easy Michael Porter Jr. slam at the other end that gave Denver a 16-5 lead.

▪ Jokic entered the day averaging 26.3 points per game, the ninth highest total in the league. But he was unable to find a rhythm in the opening half, when he went just 1 for 5 and scored 3 points. He appeared to have some issues with Robert Williams’s length, although he did dish out six assists.

▪ Tatum and Brown combined to go 0 for 8 from the field and were scoreless in the opening quarter. The Nuggets made a mistake by fouling Tatum on a 3-pointer early in the second quarter, and that trip to the line helped him establish his rhythm a bit. Rather than simply settling for jumpers he consistently attacked downhill, converting a pair of 3-point plays and scoring 11 points in the quarter.

▪ The Celtics have struggled to get to the foul line in general this season, but it was not an issue in the opening half, when they attempted 16 free throws. That helped them offset their 2-for-17 shooting from beyond the arc.

Adam Himmelsbach