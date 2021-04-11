Diamondbacks’ Weaver loses no-hit bid in 7th on broken-bat single

The 27-year-old Weaver had a perfect game through 5 2/3 innings Sunday but hit Alex Blandino with a pitch with two outs in the sixth. The right-hander retired Tyler Naquin on a strikeout to end the inning.

Weaver retired Nick Castellanos to start the seventh on a fly ball, then walked Joey Votto on four pitches. Suárez followed with the groundball single, which was perfectly placed between Arizona’s shortstop and second baseman.

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Luke Weaver’s no-hit bid ended with one out in the seventh inning when Cincinnati’s Eugenio Suárez snuck a broken-bat single up the middle.

The Diamondbacks cruised to a 7-0 win.

Advertisement

Weaver is trying to bounce back from a tough 2020 season when he led the National League with nine losses and had a 6.58 ERA.

Angry Stroman lasts 9 pitches in Mets-Marlins’ rainout

Marcus Stroman criticized the Mets for starting Sunday’s game against the Miami Marlins in a steady rain. Stroman’s outing lasted just nine pitches before play was stopped, and the game was suspended after a wait of 2 hours, 10 minutes, to be continued as part of a day-night doubleheader on Aug. 31.

“This game should have never been started. Not smart at all,” Stroman tweeted during the delay. “Those conditions put everyone at risk. Beyond happy no players on either side were injured. Hate that I have to wait another 5 days to pitch again. That’s a miserable feeling.”

Play began at 1:10 p.m. and was halted by plate umpire D.J. Reyburn after seven minutes. Home teams decide whether to start games. Once a game has begun, umpires decide whether to stop play because of bad weather.

“That’s how Stro is, is outspoken. He’s open, talking and he says what he feels,” Mets manager Luis Rojas said. “He did not share anything this morning. He gets ready. He was doing his routine. He was just waiting for the communication, whether we were going to start on time or not.”

Advertisement

Rojas said Mets ballpark operations staff consulted with weather services, and he was the one who told Stroman the game was starting on time. Stroman was not made available to reporters after his brief outing.

Tigers put Miguel Cabrera on IL with biceps strain

Miguel Cabrera has been dealing with soreness in his left biceps, and the Detroit Tigers decided to put the All-Star slugger on the 10-day disabled list Sunday to undergo testing and find out exactly what’s wrong with one of baseball’s best hitters.

Cabrera, who is closing in on 500 career home runs, played first base in Saturday’s 11-3 loss to the Indians. He went 0 for 3 at the plate, and manager A.J. Hinch said Cabrera felt his biceps “grab” during an at-bat in the seventh inning.

Hinch could tell Cabrera was altering his swing — he isn’t releasing one hand on his follow-through — and felt it was time to shut him down before the injury worsened.

“I told him after the game I don’t want him to keep fighting it and get it checked out and put him on the injured list to make sure we nip this pretty early,” Hinch said before the Tigers were beaten 5-2 and swept by the Indians on Sunday.

The two-time AL MVP underwent further evaluation and tests in Cleveland, and the Tigers consulted with their doctors in Detroit.

Clayton Kershaw outduels Max Scherzer

Kershaw threw six shoutout innings to help the Dodgers to a 3-0 win. Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Clayton Kershaw pitched six innings of five-hit ball to win an outstanding duel with Max Scherzer, and the Los Angeles Dodgers swept three games from the Washington Nationals with a 3-0 victory Sunday. Rookie Zach McKinstry homered and drove in all three runs for the defending World Series champion Dodgers, who are off to a major league-best start of 8-2 despite playing this series without injured former MVP outfielders Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger... Avisaíl García homered for the second day in a row, Travis Shaw and Manny Piña also connected, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 9-3 on Sunday. García, who homered and drove in five runs in a 9-5 win Saturday, and Shaw hit early drives that helped the Brewers build a 7-0 lead in the second inning... Michael A. Taylor scored when Garrett Crochet misplayed Andrew Benintendi’s bunt in the 10th inning, sending the Kansas City Royals to a wild 4-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday... Kyle Seager hit his second homer of the game, a three-run drive in the ninth inning to complete the Seattle Mariners’ comeback from a six-run deficit to beat the Minnesota Twins 8-6 Sunday. Seager had four hits and Taylor Trammell also homered for Seattle, which trailed 6-0 going into the sixth.