Game 9: Red Sox at Orioles lineups and notes

The Red Sox extended their winning streak to five games on Saturday with with a 6-4 win in 10 innings over the Orioles. It was their second extra-inning win of the year. Nick Pivetta, who pitched five shutout innings against the Rays in his first start of the season, makes his Camden Yards debut.

Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (1-0, 0.00)

ORIOLES (4-4): Mullins CF, Mancini 1B, Santander RF, Mountcastle DH, Stewart LF, Franco 3B, Ruiz 2B, Severino C, Galvis SS

Pitching: RHP Jorge Lopez (0-1, 7.71)

Red Sox vs. Lopez: Gonzalez 1-4, Chavis 2-3, Plawecki 1-3, Vazquez 1-3, Devers 2-2, Verdugo 1-2, Renfroe 0-1

Orioles vs. Pivetta: Mancini 1-5, Ruiz 0-5, Severino 0-4, Galvis 2-3, Mountcastle 0-3, Mullins 1-2, Stewart 1-2, Urias 1-2

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Stat of the Day: Christian Vazquez is 12-for-26 during his six-game hitting streak

Notes: Matt Barnes has struck out 11 of the 16 batters he’s faced this season ... The Red Sox are now in sole possession of first place in the AL East for the first time since 2018 ... Devers is playing in his 400th career game today. The only other Red Sox players to have at least 75 career home runs in their first 400 games are Ted Williams, Nomar Garciaparra, and Tony Conigliaro.