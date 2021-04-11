To get to the Frozen Four, UMass has learned how to play a relentless game

The state college had dropped the sport in 1939, back when the varsity played on the campus pond. UMass resuscitated hockey in 1947, scrapped it again in 1979, then restored it in 1993 when the school finally built an indoor rink. One year later the varsity lost a record 28 games.

Thus was the third resurrection completed, with an overpowering victory that would have been declared a TKO if college hockey offered such decisions. When UMass clocked St. Cloud State by a 5-0 count in Pittsburgh on Saturday night to win its first NCAA title, it was an extraordinary landmark for a program that twice had been buried literally and once figuratively.

There would be better years and a trip to the nationals in 2007. But when coach Greg Carvel arrived from St. Lawrence five years ago the program barely had a pulse after nine consecutive non-winning seasons and 88 losses in the previous four years. The Minutemen, reduced to firing popguns, were everyone’s favorite opponent. “It was a rough year,” mused Carvel, whose first squad went 5-29-2 and lost its final 17 games. “It wasn’t fun by any means.”

Yet there was a tone set that season, the beginning of a commitment-based culture that now has produced what then seemed unimaginable — back-to-back appearances in the national championship game and a well-deserved ring. “We’ve done it the right way for four years,” said Carvel, whose squad ended the season unbeaten in its final 14 outings. “We brought in great kids and pushed them hard. We do that every single day. That’s how you get better. That’s how you build a program.”

The Minutemen won this tournament because they performed the unglamorous essentials night after night. They played stifling defense — three goals allowed in four games, while scoring 17. They killed penalties (15 of 15) and scored two shorthanded goals. They forechecked fiercely.

The better the Minutemen became this season, the more their coach demanded of them. He fumed at his players during their 5-1 thumping of Lake Superior State in their regional opener in Bridgeport. How could they expect to get back to the Frozen Four if they kept taking penalties, kept giving up odd-man rushes? Even five goals up on St. Cloud with the clock ticking down, Carvel stayed on them. “There’s a minute left in the game, I’m still yelling at them for being out of position,” he said.

Carvel coaches relentlessly and his team plays that way. Sixty minutes of digging, grinding, going to the crease, scrapping in the corners and behind the net. The Minutemen’s favorite goal is the wraparound, stuffed in from 6 inches. “We don’t sit back,” Carvel said. “We play the game hard.”

The Minutemen are not a group of superstars, he kept saying. Only four of them have been drafted. But once they go over the dasher each one is expected to get the job done. When four players, including two of the three goaltenders and top scorer Carson Gicewicz, missed the semifinal showdown with defending champion Minnesota-Duluth because of COVID, Carvel shrugged it off as ‘just another obstacle’. Everyone was replaceable. So he replaced them.

He suited up Zac Steigmeyer, the equipment manager who’d tended goal in high school (at Pope Francis in Springfield), as backup to Matt Murray, who hadn’t played in nearly three months. And he moved fourth-liner Anthony Del Gaizo to the first line. Murray made 36 saves and Del Gaizo produced the goal that sent the game to overtime.

Del Gaizo had scored just one all season and that into an empty net against Lake State. That’s what made the Minutemen so unsettling to play against. You had to watch every one of them for every second of every shift. Their first three goals against St. Cloud were put up by Aaron Bohlinger, Reed Lebster, and Philip Lagunov, who’d had only four among them all season.

More unsettling yet is how many of the Minutemen will be back next season. They lose their first line of Gicewicz, Jake Gaudet, and Oliver Chau but eight forwards return, most notably All-American winger Bobby Trivigno. So does their entire D-corps plus goalie Filip Lindberg, who is 6-1 in NCAA play with a record four shutouts. “Everybody will be gunning for us and that’s great,” said Carvel. “I like that challenge.”

The perennial challenge for the great programs is to be playing in April. Boston College made it to the Frozen Four a dozen times between 1998 and 2016 and Boston University did it seven times between 1971 and 1978 and then again between 1990 and 1997. That’s the benchmark hereabouts.

“We say this all the time,” observed Carvel. “It’s easy to go from the bottom to the middle and even close to the top. It’s really hard to get to the top and then even harder to sustain it. So we’ll have our work cut out for us.”

