J.D. Martinez leads six-homer barrage as Red Sox finish off Baltimore sweep

BALTIMORE — In the top of the eighth inning Sunday, what was once a 10-1 lead shrunk to 10-7, J.D. Martinez stepped into his usual comfort zone.

He had homered twice in the contest already, in the third and in the sixth, both to the opposite field. But on this pitch, a 0-2 changeup left middle-in by Baltimore Orioles reliever Alex Wells, Martinez saw an opportunity to really do damage. He leaned into Wells’ offering and tagged his third homer of the day, this one to center field.

That, and Rafael Devers’s two-run jack two batters later — his second of the day and fourth of this series — sealed the convincing 14-8 win. It completed the Sox’ second straight sweep and affirmed the club’s sixth straight win. Sunday further defined an already-hot Red Sox offense that has belted 12 home runs in its last six games, scoring 53 runs in that span.