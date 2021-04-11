J.D. Martinez leads six-homer barrage as Red Sox finish off Baltimore sweep

BALTIMORE — In the top of the eighth inning Sunday, what was once a 10-1 lead shrunk to 10-7, J.D. Martinez stepped into his usual comfort zone.
He had homered twice in the contest already, in the third and in the sixth, both to the opposite field. But on this pitch, a 0-2 changeup left middle-in by Baltimore Orioles reliever Alex Wells, Martinez saw an opportunity to really do damage. He leaned into Wells’ offering and tagged his third homer of the day, this one to center field.
That, and Rafael Devers’s two-run jack two batters later — his second of the day and fourth of this series — sealed the convincing 14-8 win. It completed the Sox’ second straight sweep and affirmed the club’s sixth straight win. Sunday further defined an already-hot Red Sox offense that has belted 12 home runs in its last six games, scoring 53 runs in that span.
Yet at the fulcrum of it all is Martinez, who finished the day 4 for 6 after being reactivated from the COVID-19 list he’d been placed on Saturday afternoon. He is batting .472 to start the year with five homers. His 12 extra-base hits are the most by any player in his first eight games of the season in American League history, according to STATS.
Advertisement
Alex Verdugo tagged in on the action, too, squaring up his first homer of the season, a three-run blast, in the top of the third inning off Baltimore starter Jorge López. Martinez was right behind him, making it back-to-back blasts. At the end of it, López had run into a buzzsaw, yielding seven runs in just four innings.
The Red Sox got six innings from starter Nick Pivetta, who allowed four runs on seven hits while striking out seven, and has won all four of his Red Sox starts dating back to last season.
Advertisement
Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.