Nick Pivetta, backed by big offense, did what he needed to against Baltimore

The offense certainly carried most of the load, but Pivetta’s stuff also played. He had a pivotal strikeout of Anthony Santander looking with the bases loaded in the third. Santander had fouled off seven pitches during the at-bat, but Pivetta froze him on a 1-2 fastball on the inner half of the plate.

He drew a solid chunk of hard contact in his outing against the Orioles on Sunday, but like each of his starts, made pitches when he had to. He tossed six innings, surrendering seven hits and four runs, including a Maikel Franco three-run shot in the sixth inning which cut the Sox’ lead at the time to 10-4.

Advertisement

“He put together a good at-bat,” Pivetta said after the 14-9 win. “That’s a big at-bat at the time. It was just fun. It’s nice to be out there and compete.”

A cross-up in that same frame between Pivetta and Christian Vázquez could have resulted in a run for the Orioles, but the ball didn’t go back far enough, enabling Vázquez to smother it. Pivetta then made the gutsy call to put his body in front of the plate, even with the speedy Freddy Galvis hustling down the line.

Pivetta applied the tag, and pumped his fist after the out call got the Sox out of the jam.

“I just tried to get my body in front of the plate and meet him there and get my legs in front so I could kind of block to plate the best I could with the ball,” Pivetta said. “Because I believe the rule is if the ball takes you into the plate, you can block it.”

“That was an aggressive play,” manager Alex Cora said. “It was a big play at the moment.”

Advertisement

Pivetta has a 3.27 ERA this season. Since being traded to the Red Sox at the end of last year, Pivetta hasn’t lost, compiling a 4-0 record in as many starts.

Devers delivers

Rafael Devers had himself a weekend. He hit a homer in each of the three games, with two coming on Sunday. He totaled six hits and 9 RBIs.

Devers has the third-most extra-base hits by a Red Sox in their first 400 games at 189. The two in front of him are Ted Williams and Nomar Garciaparra, who are tied with 219.

“Obviously, I made a couple changes here and there, but I still maintain the same approach as I do every single game and now things are falling in my favor,” said Devers, who raised his batting average to .250. “So it feels good to be able to be contributing as much as I am right now.”

Devers began hitting the ball on the screws in the home series against the Tampa Bay Rays, compiling more productive at-bats. Cora knew it was only a matter of time before his third baseman went on a tear.

“He feels really good about himself,” Cora said. “He hit some hard balls. There were some big walks against Tampa. When he starts walking and controlling the strike zone, good things are going to happen. And he loves hitting here.”

Indeed he does, or at least that’s what the numbers say. Devers has eight career homers in 26 games at Camden Yards, the most out of any road ballpark he’s played in.

Advertisement

“We play here a lot, so I guess that contributes to my success here as well,” Devers said. “But I’m just doing what I do best and just trying to not change too much and just stick to my game plan as I usually do.”

Plenty of afternoon baseball

The Red Sox will begin a four-game series against the Minnesota Twins on Monday. All four are scheduled day games, starting at 2:10 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and 1:10 p.m. Thursday. In the wake of a potential not-guilty verdict in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, the first trial connected to last May’s death of George Floyd, Cora intimated that the Twins wanted to be as cautious as possible. “Not only do we have to be careful, but we have to be in tune with everything that is going on outside of our world,” Cora said. “So, we’ll be OK. We’re going over there to do a job and play four baseball games. Then we’ll be in the hotel and we hang in together” . . . J.D. Martinez has the second-most RBIs by a Red Sox in their first nine games of a season with 15 . . . Sunday was the 34th three-homer game in Red Sox history, and Martinez the 25th-different Red Sox to accomplish it. It was also the 31st time the Red Sox hit as many as six homers in a game . . . The Red Sox own the league’s longest active winning streak at six. They have averaged 8.8 runs per game during it, batting .332 and slugging .574.

Advertisement

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.