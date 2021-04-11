Nuggets coach Mike Malone says team’s focus on officiating caused collapse

“That can never take away [from] your duty as a basketball player,” Nuggets coach Mike Malone said. “We’ll learn from that.”

Jokic was visibly frustrated at some non-calls and a travel call when being defended by Grant Williams during the Celtics’ stirring fourth-quarter run. In the final sequence, Jokic thought he was fouled on a short jumper by Williams and tried fouling Williams on his way down the floor and then stopped to argue with officials as Williams scored a layup.

DENVER — The Celtics aren’t used to their opponents crumbling into submission, yet that was the case Sunday at Ball Arena, as MVP candidate Nikola Jokic sulked on the bench for the final four minutes of Boston’s 105-87 win.

Jokic would not return for the final 4:41, and he remained seated several feet away from the Nuggets’ timeout huddle in the final few minutes.

“They were playing (physical) the whole game,” he said afterwards. “They are a physical team. They are a talented team. I think we needed to do a better job of just answering the physicality, not just playing along and going through the motions.”

The Celtics ended the game on a 40-8 run with the Nuggets shooting 3 for 23 in the final 14 minutes. Malone blamed his team’s implosion on his players being consumed with the officiating.

“They turned up the heat, got into us and we allowed that to kill our offensive flow, then we started complaining, whining, not getting back, not competing,” he said. “I think it all started, we were up 14 and I think we had four straight turnovers and that ignited them. We haven’t played like that in a long time.

“I could not envision us completely imploding.”

Jokic and a few other starters walked to the locker room before the clock expired, a testament to their frustration. The Nuggets attempted 18 free throws compared with 23 for the Celtics. But the key was the non-Jokic minutes.

Jokic, who finished with his 14th triple double of the season, was plus-9 in his 31:30, but the Nuggets were outscored by 27 points with All-Star off the floor.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens had nothing but praise for Jokic when asked to assess the MVP race.

“He is one of the most unique players I’ve ever coached against,” Stevens said. “His size, his passing, his vision. He basically doubles as their center and point guard. A lot of their actions are inverted. You’ve got Jokic with the ball and [Jamal] Murray setting screens. It’s such a weapon to have Jokic and decision making at the 5 and they utilize it terrifically. They have a good play about them and he’s the hub of it all.”

Staying steady

Sunday was just another example of the Celtics responding to adversity ingames, something they have struggled with all season. It was an extreme case with a 31-3 run after a 14-point deficit and Stevens said he is beginning to see better fortitude from his team. The Celtics have rallied from fourth-quarter deficits in their past three wins.

“I look at it more objectively about how we respond in the middle of games,” he said. “The way that we stayed with it. Those types of things have been better as of late. We’re not perfect. We have some things we have to manage. We’ve talked about that all year. Hopefully we’re getting a little bit better at that. When you have Tristan [Thompson’s] presence back has really helped. [Robert Williams] can play as many minutes as he can and Tristan can fill out the rest. Guys are conscious of things we haven’t done well and are focused on doing them better.”

Good health

The Celtics added some intrigue into Sunday’s game by listing their two leading scorers, Jayson Tatum (illness) and Jaylen Brown (left knee soreness), as questionable. Both worked out before the game and were healthy enough to go, a relief in one of the more important road trips of the season. Brown has been dealing with recurring knee soreness throughout the season.

Brown played 36 minutes and finished with 16 of his 20 points in the second half. Tatum played nearly 34 minutes and finished with his ninth double-double of the season (28 points, 10 rebounds).

Murray still out

The Nuggets were without guard Murray for the fourth consecutive game with knee soreness. Denver had won the previous three games he’s missed … Evan Fournier missed his fourth straight game in COVID-19 protocol. The earliest he could return is Saturday against the Golden State Warriors … The deadline has passed for waived players to be eligible for playoff rosters, an indication the Celtics will finish the season with their current roster, including center Luke Kornet. Kornet appeared to be the player more likely to be waived if the Celtics sought another addition on the buyout market but he has played well during his brief stints, including a pair of key 3-pointers in his debut against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Gary Washburn