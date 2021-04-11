Red Sox embracing vaccinations would keep their good run rolling

The Cardinals arranged to have vaccines ready for their group when they arrived in Cincinnati for Opening Day.

“Fortunately for us, I think it’s a heck of thing for our players, heck of a thing for our city,” manager Dusty Baker said.

BALTIMORE — When the state of Texas made anybody 16 or older eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations in late March, the Astros changed their travel plans and landed in Houston to get their travel party vaccinated before continuing on to California for Opening Day.

“It creates some freedom,” manager Mike Shildt said.

The Yankees jumped at their chance last Wednesday, having staff from a nearby hospital come to Yankee Stadium to administer the shots.

“It was an exciting day,” manager Aaron Boone said.

There have been similar stories about other teams, but so far not for the Red Sox.

Based on the latest information provided by Mass.gov, Sox players will be eligible next Monday, when the age limit drops to 16-and-older. The plan is to have vaccinations available that day. The question is how many players will opt to receive them.

Manager Alex Cora revealed Sunday that he had his first shot in Fort Myers last month, as did some of the coaches. Cora was eager to get inoculated.

“For me it’s not uncomfortable,” he said. “For my reason, I live life outside the clubhouse wearing a mask and keeping the distance. That’s in my DNA. That’s the way we live back home [in Puerto Rico].”

Cora didn’t have to deal with all of Major League Baseball’s protocols last season while suspended. When he returned as manager, a big part of his day became making sure the team was adhering to the rules.

The Sox had a day off Friday, and Cora said he was relieved it rained in Baltimore because that lessened the chance players would leave the hotel.

He hopes most, if not all, of the players will be vaccinated. None have been so far.

“I do believe it’s going to make a difference,” Cora said. “Looking forward for the guys to make a decision and do what they have to do. Hopefully we can get this going as normal as possible.”

This is where it gets tricky for Cora and the Sox. He can tell his players when to be on the bus, to take a pitch, or steal a base. But he can’t tell them to get vaccinated.

A baseball team, like any segment of the population, will have those who embrace the idea and others who are skeptical. The Sox have players from five countries on their roster, with a wide assortment of educational and family backgrounds.

The Sox are planning a formal presentation to the players from medical professionals to explain how vaccines work and why they should participate.

Cora is already doing his own lobbying.

“I take my manager’s hat away and just tell them how I feel about it as a person and what it means for me and my family and the people that surround me,” he said. “They’ll go from there. That’s the way we talk about it.”

In a rare show of unity, MLB and the Players Association distributed a memo in March strongly encouraging vaccinations. They also added a series of incentives for teams that get 85 percent of their group [players, coaches, and staffers] vaccinated.

Players would be allowed to have vaccinated members of their families on road trips, eat in restaurants, play video games in the clubhouse again, and get tested less often.

Cora is hopeful the Sox will hit that mark based on the conversations he has had in recent weeks.

“The way it’s going, I do believe we will,” he said. “But you never know, people may change their mind.”

As Cora acknowledged, there’s also a competitive advantage for teams who have been vaccinated.

“They’re doing it for the right reasons. But at the same time, if you want it to be as normal as possible, it’s there,” he said.

The Sox have already had two COVID-19 scares, one at the end of spring training that unsettled the roster for a few days before proving to be a false alarm. It happened again Saturday when J.D. Martinez was placed on the COVID-19 injured list for a day because he had symptoms.

Tests were negative, and Martinez came back on Sunday and belted three home runs as the Sox beat the Orioles, 14-9, and extended their win streak to six games.

The 6-3 Sox have a good thing going on the field so far. The team embracing the vaccine and serving as an example to others would continue that trend.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.