Red Sox extend win streak to five with extra-inning win over Orioles

Matt Andriese retired the side in order in the bottom of the 10th for the save, striking out Freddy Galvis to cap the 6-4 victory.

With the game knotted, 4-4, Kiké Hernández flirted with the center-field wall, enabling Michael Chavis — who served as the special runner at second — to advance to third on the sacrifice fly. With the Sox looking to extend a four-game winning streak, Chavis scored on a wild pitch, putting his team ahead, 5-4. Alex Verdugo and Xander Bogaerts then walked and Christian Vázquez snuck a single to left field, scoring Verdugo and giving the Sox some breathing room.

BALTIMORE — The Red Sox clawed their way to the 10th inning Saturday night against the Baltimore Orioles.

The game featured twists and turns for both squads, but the Sox in particular. In the seventh, Adam Ottavino looked as if he had the game under control, only to see a 3-2 lead disappear in the eighth following a Ryan Mountcastle single and a DJ Stewart double. A fielder’s choice tied the game and a Galvis single put the Orioles ahead, 4-3.

Yet the Sox grinded through this one, responding with a run in the ninth on a fielder’s choice that could have been an inning-ending double play. But Bobby Dalbec’s hustle down the first-base line kept the Sox afloat as did Matt Barnes’s flawless ninth.

The Red Sox threw the first punch at Camden Yards.

Rafael Devers stroked a single to center off Orioles starter Bruce Zimmerman, scoring Verdugo from second base with two outs in the first inning. The Sox scored the second run of the game on a play featuring a mental blunder by each team. The Orioles caught Devers sleeping at first and initiated a successful back-pick to get Devers in a rundown. The Orioles didn’t check on Bogaerts, however, and Devers stayed in the rundown long enough for Bogaerts to score all the way from second base.

Garrett Richards was on the hill for the Sox, searching for some redemption after allowing six runs in his first start of the season against Baltimore last Sunday. It looked as if that would be Richards’s fate again when he surrendered home runs on back-to-back pitches to Trey Mancini and Anthony Santander to tie the game in the bottom of the first.

Richards settled in somewhat after that, retiring eight in a row following a four-pitch walk to Franco in the bottom of the third inning. Richards walked both Franco and Rio Ruiz in the fourth but worked out of the jam, inducing a Galvis grounder to third, with Devers flipping the ball to Bogaerts for the force out at second.

Devers’s mental lapses — including forgetting how many outs there were in the second inning — didn’t come back to haunt the Sox. As much as he was a headache, he was even more productive, belting a solo home run off Zimmerman to put the Sox ahead, 3-2, in the sixth inning.

Darwinzon Hernandez took over for Richards, working a scoreless sixth inning. But after a one-out double by Cedric Mullins in the bottom of the seventh, Sox manager Alex Cora turned to the veteran Ottavino.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.