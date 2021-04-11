fb-pixel Skip to main content

Red Sox reinstate J.D. Martinez from COVID-19 list

By Julian McWilliams Globe Staff,Updated April 11, 2021, 49 minutes ago
J.D. Martinez has been removed from the Red Sox' COVID-19 restricted list.
The Red Sox reinstated J.D. Martinez from the COVID-19 Related Injured List early Sunday afternoon. Michael Chavis was optioned to the team’s alternate site. Martinez was out of the lineup Saturday with what the team described as a common cold. But because of COVID protocols implemented by Major League Baseball, Martinez had to undergo a rapid test in addition to a more in-depth polymerase chain reaction test.

Martinez will play in Sunday’s series finale against the Baltimore Orioles. The veteran designated hitter entered the day batting .433/.469/.867 with two homers and leads the majors with seven doubles.

