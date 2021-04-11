UMass men’s hockey team routs St. Cloud State to win national championship

UMass rode that philosophy all the way to the Frozen Four in Pittsburgh where it captured its first national title after getting goals from five players in a 5-0 win over St. Cloud State. The Minutemen became the first Hockey East team to win the national title since Providence in 2015.

From the very beginning of the season, UMass hockey coach Greg Carvel stressed that he liked the depth of this year’s squad. The Minutemen might not have any Hobey Baker candidates on the 2020-21 roster as they had the previous two seasons, but Carvel believed the offense would come from a variety of sources, while stressing that defense wins championships.

Junior goalie Filip Lindberg, who missed Thursday’s semifinal because of COVID-19 contact tracing protocols and school policies, was back in net for UMass, recording 24 saves for his fourth career shutout in the tournament, an NCAA record.

UMass got goals from a pair of unlikely sources in the opening 20 minutes to jump out to a 2-0 lead.

Freshman Aaron Bohlinger picked a good time to get his first collegiate goal, skating the puck up ice off a turnover. It quickly became a two on none as a pair of St. Cloud skaters collided and fell down. Bohlinger broke to the left and kicked it across ice to classmate Ryan Sullivan, who drew St. Cloud goalie David Hrenak to his side before sending it back to Bohlinger, who one-timed it into the net for a 1-0 lead 7:26 into the game.

UMass’s second goal had a slight resemblance to Thursday night’s game-winner, with sophomore Cal Kiefiuk circling around the back of the net and firing the puck across the crease to Reed Lebster, who knocked it in for his second goal of the season with just 1:04 left in the first period.

St. Cloud had a chance to take the lead in the opening minutes of the game, as Veeti Miettinen fired a wrister past Filip Lindberg, but the puck clanked off the crossbar. The Huskies had just three shots on goal in the first period.

In the second period, St. Cloud had a chance to get back in the game when it went on a power play with 16:03 remaining, but Philip Lagunov turned the tables on the Huskies, causing a turnover and carrying the puck across the blue line, then deking St. Cloud defenseman Nick Prebix and beating Hrenak with a backhander five-hole for a 3-0 advantage.

It was the senior’s fourth goal of the season, and 16th of his 129-game career.

After St. Cloud mustered just one shot on a power play midway through the period, UMass went on a power play after the Huskies were whistled for too many men on the ice.

The Minutemen executed perfectly on the man advantage, keeping the puck in the St. Cloud zone and extending the lead on Matt Kessel’s one-timer from the point off a feed from Oliver Chau for a 4-0 lead with 6:45 remaining in the middle period.

The Huskies managed to get off a flurry of shots late in the period, finishing with 12 shots for a two-period total of 15, but Lindberg had the answer each time as UMass carried the 4-0 advantage into the final 20 minutes.

Both programs were looking to win their first title, with UMass attempting to become the first Hockey East team to win a national championship since Providence in 2015. A St. Cloud State victory would mean a team from the NCHC had won the last five championship games, joining North Dakota (2016), Denver (2017), and Minnesota Duluth (2018 and 2019).

With Lindberg back between the pipes for UMass, the game marked the first time the winning goalie for the national championship team was not from North America. Lindberg is from Finland and Hrenak is from Slovakia. The previous 72 winning goaltenders were from the US or Canada.





