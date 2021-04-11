With quick strikes, top-ranked Catholic Memorial football surges past BC High

The three-touchdown barrage spanning the end of the first half and the opening minutes of the second half Saturday paved the way in a 35-7 Catholic Conference win for CM over the host Eagles.

Zach Mitchell returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown. Owen McGowan connected with Tommy Leonard for a game-changing 46-yard strike seconds before halftime. And Datrell Jones romped in from 4 yards out to cap the decisive spurt.

“BC High is a good team with a good quarterback, good receivers, and a huge line,” Catholic Memorial coach John DiBiaso said. “I thought our secondary played really well and we got pressure on them. We tried to send one extra guy and make them feel really uncomfortable.”

Making his first start at quarterback for the injured JC Petrongolo, McGowan was 6-of-9 passing for 161 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The Boston College-bound linebacker completed his first pass of the game, a 25-yard tip pass to Carson Harwood, setting up his own 2-yard plunge for a 7-0 lead.

After BC High (1-2) seemed to garner momentum with a fourth-down stop in the second quarter, Mitchell picked off Eagles quarterback Bobby Wiesenhahn and scampered untouched 25 yards into the end zone as CM surged ahead, 14-0. The Knights got the ball back with 46 seconds left in the first half and McGowan promptly found a wide-open Leonard for a 46-yard score to open a 21-0 lead at halftime.

“I’ve taken snaps under center but I’ve never thrown the ball before,” said the 6-foot-1-inch, 225-pound McGowan. “It moves faster than you expect once you get into a game but the few throws I had the receivers made great plays. The touchdown was wide open so I let my receivers do the work.”

The CM defense continued to make plays in the second half. Darius LeClair intercepted Wiesenhahn at the Eagles 25-yard line, setting up a TD run from Jones. The Knights forced four turnovers (three interceptions) and held BC High to seven first downs.

Midway through the third quarter, Wiesenhahn completed a screen pass to Trevor Larnard, who took it 67 yards to break the shutout. Harwood (16 carries, 61 yards) capped a 16-play fourth quarter drive with a 2-yard TD run to make it 35-7.

Up next for Catholic Memorial (3-0) is a matchup with fourth-ranked Xaverian (4-0) next Saturday for the Catholic Conference title.

“That is our Super Bowl,” McGowan said. “We’re going to treat it that way and have a great week of practice. They’re much improved from last season so it’s going to be a great game.”

Bellingham 30, Millis 14 — Chris Domercant scored on a 43-yard reception in the second quarter and a 102-yard pick-six in the fourth quarter that denied Millis’s bid for the tying score. Gavin Elder had TD passes of 43 and 26 yards for the Blackhawks (4-0).

Hamilton-Wenham 28, Manchester Essex 0 — A 79-yard touchdown pass from Carter Coffey (12-of-15 passing, 235 yards) to Ryan Monahan (5 catches, 145 yards) capped a 21-point second-quarter surge for the senior quarterback. The Generals (2-3) added another touchdown on a 5-yard rush from Jack Mulvihill in the Cape Ann shutout.

KIPP Academy 29, Whittier 14 — Quarterback Juan Setasingh threw for 120 yards and touchdowns of 35 and 43 yards to lead the Panthers (3-2). He also threw for a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter and ran for an 11-yard touchdown to polish off the win. Victor Mafo had a receiving touchdown in the second quarter and a rushing touchdown in the fourth, and Kris Merino was perfect on three PAT attempts.

Lexington 35, Winchester 6 — The Minutemen (3-1) capitalized on three Winchester turnovers in building a 22-6 halftime lead behind sophomore Nelson Mendes-Stephen, who scored on 5- and 37-yard runs and tossed TD passes of 15 and 19 yards Rhys Scarborough and Patrick Crogan, respectively. Crogan also scored on an 7-yard run.

Martha’s Vineyard 35, Monomoy 7 — Scoring all of their touchdowns on the ground, the Vineyarders (2-2) recorded their second Cape & Islands win over the Sharks this season. Junior Ty Matthew had TD runs of 35 and 10 yards.

Peabody 17, Beverly 10 — Kyle Maglione punched in a 4-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for the visiting Tanners (3-1), which proved to be the difference in the Northeastern Conference tilt.

Reading 35, Arlington 0 — A blocked punt by Colby Goodchild led to a safety and a 16-0 second- quarter lead for the Rockets (4-0) in the Middlesex League win. Sophomore James Murphy tossed three touchdowns, two to Patrick Harrigan, and Lucas Fleming added two touchdowns on the ground. All four of the Rockets’ wins have come by 23 or more points, and the team has yet to allow more than 7 points in a game.

Stoneham 15, Wakefield 14 — Senior Chris Dragone delivered a 65-yard touchdown with 3:30 remaining and classmate Nate Nazarian added the go-ahead 2-point conversion to lift the visiting Spartans (2-1) to the Middlesex League victory. Tucker Stikeman opened the third quarter with an 83-yard kickoff return for a TD and added a 7-yard rushing score in the third quarter for Wakefield (1-3).

Tewksbury 35, Lawrence 0 — Ryne Rametta tossed touchdown passes of 37 (Kalu Olu) and 15 yards (Michael Kelly) for the seventh-ranked Redmen (5-0) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win. Kelley added an 11-yard scoring run and Will McKay had a 70-yard pick-six.

Steven Sousa reported from New Bedford, and Kevin Stone from Danvers. Colin Bannen, Ethan McDowell, Lenny Rowe and Charlie Wolfson contributed.