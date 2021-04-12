‘Dear Young Rocker’ invites guests to revisit their own adolescent angst

Eventually, she knew, the podcast would catch up to the present day. For season three, Ursin is handing the microphone to some of her peers from the indie music scene. “Dear Young Rocker,” a product of Jake Brennan and Brady Sadler’s Double Elvis Productions, can be heard on Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, or any podcast app.

For the first two seasons of Chelsea Ursin’s “Dear Young Rocker” podcast, she talked to herself. The show took the form of a serialized advice column to a younger Chelsea, who found solace from her insecurities in making defiant music.

For season three, Chelsea Ursin is handing the microphone to some of her peers from the indie music scene.

“I did not want it to turn into the typical podcast format, like an interview show,” says Ursin, who grew up in Holden and lives in Brighton. “Listeners who love the storytelling format might not be into that.”

Instead, she’s working with fellow female rockers, as well as trans and nonbinary performers, to address their own younger selves. Guests for season three, which just launched, include Michelle Zauner, the Oregonian behind the solo project Japanese Breakfast; Mia Berren of Brooklyn’s Pom Pom Squad; Lauren Gilbert of Nashville’s “queer Southern rock” band Thelma and the Sleaze; and Amy Hoffman of Boston’s Future Teens.

Another fast-rising Bostonian, Anjimile Chithambo, who records as Anjimile, was already accustomed to telling their story — they’ve been in recovery for several years. But working with Ursin helped Anjimile uncover a half-forgotten memory about a community center ska show in their childhood hometown outside Dallas. The story is really “about being a dweeb at age 14,” Anjimile says. “It was part of my puberty I never considered might have a value in storytelling.”

“Music is so tied to memory,” says Ursin, who has taught writing and keeps a copy of Rilke’s “Letters to a Young Poet” on her desk. “The smell of a friend’s car will come back, or a first show, or a crush you forgot about.”

She’ll often ask friends what bands they loved growing up, and then she’ll press on: What did you like about them?

“That answer usually reveals a lot,” she says. More often than not, it goes something like this: “I was super insecure, and when I listened to that band, l felt like a badass rocker.”

