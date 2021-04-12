ICA Watershed to return with massive installation built to evoke Caribbean ruins

After a year in limbo, the Institute of Contemporary Art’s glorious East Boston Watershed annex, located across the harbor from its home in the Seaport, will pick up where it left off last summer, opening a massive sculptural installation meant to evoke the ruins of the Haitian royal palace of Sans-Souci by Dominican artist Firelei Báez.

Baez’s project, originally scheduled for summer of 2020, was delayed a full year because of the pandemic. It will be the Watershed’s third project, following exhibitions with Diana Thater in 2018 and John Akomfrah in 2019. It opens July 3 and runs through Sept. 6.