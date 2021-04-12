This week’s TV: A Kate Winslet miniseries, inside the insurrection, and a Wahlberg promo

Not too long ago, in the 1980s and ’90s, TV miniseries were junky, bloated, effects-driven affairs, such as “Noah’s Ark,” “Gulliver’s Travels,” “Arabian Nights,” and “The Magical Legend of the Leprechauns.” Only PBS’s “Masterpiece” consistently offered quality miniseries alternatives.

Now, though, it has become an extremely creative format, one that suits the age of binge-watching and big-name actors who don’t want to commit to long-term TV shows. Recently, we’ve seen extraordinary one-offs including Netflix’s “Unbelievable,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” “Alias Grace,” and “When They See Us,” Showtime’s “Escape at Dannemora” and “Patrick Melrose,” AMC’s “The Night Manager” and “The Little Drummer Girl,” and Hulu’s “Normal People” and “11.22.63,” among many others.

But the home of the best may well be HBO. In preparation for this week’s premiere of the new HBO limited series “Mare of Easttown” with Kate Winslet, I decided to take a look back at HBO’s track record. And it’s pretty good — actually, it’s great, with some of TV’s best shows from the past 20 years. Here are 20 highlights, in alphabetical order:

There isn’t a title on that list that I would hesitate to recommend to readers. So let’s see if “Mare of Easttown” rates with the others. The seven-episode series, which premieres Sunday at 10 p.m., is both a crime drama and a character study set in a small Pennsylvania community, with Winslet as a detective looking into a local murder.

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. Many people seem to have forgotten that some far righters delivered a violent attack on the US Capitol — even though it was only three months ago. PBS’s “Frontline” hasn’t, though, and on Tuesday at 10 p.m. on GBH 2, the series — in collaboration with with ProPublica and UC Berkeley’s Investigative Reporting Program — will feature a 90-minute documentary called “American Insurrection.” It’s a look at the rising threat of far-right violence by people who are tied to anti-government and white-supremacist ideologies.

2. Um, HBO Max? Are you OK? Based on all the descriptions and a look at the preview clip, you’re about to run a six-episode infomercial for Mark Wahlberg Inc. called “Wahl Street.” According to the streamer, “He juggles the demands of a rigorous film schedule coupled with an ever-growing network of diverse businesses including his clothing line, Municipal; his gym studio, F45; restaurant chain Wahlburgers; and his production company, Unrealistic Ideas.” It premieres on Thursday.

3. On Friday, Amazon is releasing a six-episode comedy called “Frank of Ireland” from the Gleeson brothers, Brian (“Peaky Blinders”) and Domhnall (“Star Wars,” “Frank”). Brian plays Frank, a misanthrope who fancies himself a musician, and Domhnall plays his appropriately named friend Doofus. Catastrophes ensue, along with plenty of poop and pee jokes. By the way, Brian Gleeson starred in a very sweet and wise Hulu series called “The Bisexual,” if you’re looking for a quick binge.

Kyla-Drew and Jamie Foxx in the Netflix sitcom "Dad Stop Embarrassing Me." SAEED ADYANI/NETFLIX

4. Oscar winner Jamie Foxx gets to ham it up big time in a new Netflix laugh-track sitcom loosely based on Foxx’s real-life relationship with his daughter Corrine (who co-produces). Due Wednesday, “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!” features Foxx playing the single father of a teenage girl — and three other roles. Fellow “In Living Color” alum David Allen Grier costars, along with Kyla-Drew and Porscha Coleman.

5. I just think David E. Kelley could work a little harder if he really wants to make a mark on TV. Since 2016, he has produced and/or written “Goliath,” “Big Little Lies,” “Mr. Mercedes,” “The Undoing,” “Big Sky,” and, premiering on Friday on Disney+, “Big Shot.” Come on, dude, get going. “Big Shot” is set in the world of high school basketball, with John Stamos starring as a high-powered coach who must take a job at an all-girls high school. Also onboard: Jessalyn Gilsig as the assistant coach and Yvette Nicole Brown as the dean. By the way, Kelley has two more series on the way, Netflix’s “The Lincoln Lawyer” and Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers.”

CHANNEL SURFING

“Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” A second, stand-alone pandemic special; season two debuts on May 7. Apple TV+, Friday

“Pray, Obey, Kill” A five-part docu-series about a 2004 Swedish murder case. HBO, Monday, 9 p.m.

“Michael Phelps: Medals, Memories & More” A three-part look at the swimmer’s Olympic career. Peacock, Wednesday

“Why Are You Like This” A satirical series about three best friends in their 20s living in Melbourne. Netflix, Friday

“Younger” The seventh and final season. Paramount+ and Hulu, Thursday

Rochelle Neil in "The Nevers." Courtesy of HBO

RECENTLY REVIEWED

“The Nevers” The supernatural drama relies on special effects and whiz-bam audio stylings for narrative sustenance. HBO

“Call My Agent!” A French series about the star-making machinery, with real-life stars playing comic versions of themselves. Netflix

“Q: Into the Storm” A six-part docu-series that takes a deep dive into conspiracy culture. HBO

“The One” An eight-episode British show about a woman who heads up a dating company that searches DNA samples to create perfect romantic matches. Netflix

“Generation” Questions of gender, sexuality, and sex are in the foreground of the new teen dramedy. HBO Max

“Beartown” A wrenching but rewarding five-parter from Sweden. HBO and HBO Max

“Behind Her Eyes” A suspenseful six-parter about a love triangle that ends with a cop-out twist. Netflix





