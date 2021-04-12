Microsoft to buy Burlington technology firm Nuance Communications for $19.7 billion

Microsoft announced on Monday that it has agreed to acquire Burlington-based AI and technology company Nuance Communications in an all-cash deal valued at $19.7 billion, including Nuance’s net debt.

The deal values Nuance at a 23 percent premium over its closing price on Friday. The company’s stock was up 22.86 percent in pre-market trading at $56. The acquisition is intended to close later this year.

