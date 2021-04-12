Raytheon names a new chief financial officer

Raytheon Technologies chief executive Greg Hayes has promoted one of his former United Technologies Corp. lieutenants to be chief financial officer of the Waltham-based defense contractor. Neil Mitchill, previously corporate vice president at Raytheon, has taken over as CFO, replacing Toby O’Brien, who stepped down last week. Mitchill, 46, worked with Hayes at UTC before the Connecticut conglomerate merged with Raytheon Co. last year and adopted the Raytheon name; Hayes became CEO of the combined company at the time. Mitchill had joined UTC in 2014 from PricewaterhouseCoopers and became CFO of its Pratt & Whitney division in 2016. He later became acting senior vice president and CFO for the entire company in 2019, a role he held until the merger was completed. O’Brien, meanwhile, held numerous financial leadership jobs during his nearly 35 years at Raytheon, including as CFO since 2015. — JON CHESTO

Advertisement

RIDE HAILING

Uber tries to attract drivers as demand rebounds

Uber is offering signup bonuses and other incentives for drivers as it faces record demand for rides and meal delivery. The San Francisco ride-hailing company said Monday total monthly bookings, including food delivery and passenger service, reached an all-time high in March. In a government filing, the company said demand for ride-hailing, which plunged during coronavirus lockdowns last year, has recovered more quickly than expected as daily COVID-19 vaccinations exceed 3 million per day in the United States. Some people are still avoiding public transportation out of infection fears, potentially boosting demand for services like Uber and Lyft further. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ENTERTAINMENT

Lawyer for Weinstein questions his extradition to California

A lawyer for Harvey Weinstein told a New York state judge that a newly filed sexual assault indictment in Los Angeles County includes the same charges brought in a criminal complaint there earlier and argued that his client needs medical attention before being extradited to Los Angeles. At a hearing for the former Hollywood mogul, who is serving 23 years in an upstate prison on a sex assault conviction, attorney Norman Effman told Erie County Supreme Court Judge Kenneth Case that there is a sealed indictment against Weinstein in the Los Angeles case. Effman argued that Weinstein needs medical attention, including to his back and eyes, and dental work scheduled by New York State corrections authorities. He said the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office had denied a request by the defense that Weinstein be allowed to stay in New York for these procedures. The Los Angeles criminal complaint that preceded the indictment had 11 charges, including forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual battery, and sexual penetration. The judge gave Effman 30 days to challenge the California prosecutors’ move to extradite Weinstein to the state to face trial. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

RETAIL

Walmart plans giant warehouse in India

Walmart’s e-commerce unit, Flipkart Online Services, signed a pact with tycoon Gautam Adani’s conglomerate to build one of the largest retail warehouses in India as the US giant gears up to battle Amazon and home-grown rivals in the South Asian nation. The partnership marks the entry of Adani, India’s fastest-rising billionaire, into the three-way fight for domination of India’s online shopping space. Up against the Walmart-Adani alliance is not just Amazon, but also Reliance Industries Ltd., the conglomerate owned by Mukesh Ambani, India and Asia’s richest man. They all want a slice of a market estimated to generate $200 billion in sales by 2026 — turbocharged by pandemic restrictions that are keeping people away from brick-and-mortar stores. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

MEDIA

Germany’s largest newspaper to launch television channel

Germany’s biggest-selling daily newspaper, Bild, plans to launch a television channel that will go on air before the country’s election in late September, its publisher said Monday. Publisher Axel Springer said that the core of the new Bild channel’s schedule will be up to six hours daily of live programming starting in the morning. It said in a statement that “the focus is on politics, sports, celebrities, crime, and service topics, among others,” and the program could be interrupted at any time for breaking news stories. Springer already owns Welt, one of Germany’s two main all-news TV channel. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

CORPORATIONS

Goldman Sachs says corporate earnings will take a hit under Biden tax plan

President Biden’s tax hike proposals will deal a blow to corporate earnings growth next year, Goldman Sachs strategists warned, highlighting a headwind for US equities following a rally that has pushed prices to record highs. The president wants to raise corporate income tax to 28 percent and set a 21 percent minimum levy on global corporate earnings. The ambitious package is set to face resistance in Congress, before a potentially revised version goes into effect next year. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SHIPPING

West Coast ports remain clogged

Ship congestion outside the busiest US gateway for trade with Asia persisted over the past week as imports surged through March, usually one of the slower months of the year for container volumes. A total of 25 container ships were anchored awaiting entry into the neighboring ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, Calif., as of Sunday, compared with 28 a week earlier though still below a peak of 40 in early February, according to officials who monitor marine traffic in San Pedro Bay. Another 10 are scheduled to arrive over the next three days, with seven of those expected to drop anchor and join the queue. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

INTERNET

Ant to undergo China-ordered overhaul

China’s fast-moving campaign to curb the power of Internet giants has hit its latest mark: Ant Group, the finance tech sister company of the e-commerce behemoth Alibaba. Ant said on Monday it would undertake a sweeping, government-ordered overhaul of its business to allay regulators’ concerns about the way it competes with rivals, its large-scale collection of user data, and the risks its business may pose to the wider financial system. Beijing has made the corporate empire of Jack Ma, Alibaba’s billionaire co-founder and Ant’s controlling shareholder, an early major target as it dials up its scrutiny of Big Tech. Chinese officials forced Ant to call off its blockbuster initial public offering in November, mere days before its shares had been expected to debut. On Saturday, China’s antitrust authority fined Alibaba $2.8 billion for abusing its dominance in digital retail — a record penalty for violations of the country’s anti-monopoly law. — NEW YORK TIMES

TECHNOLOGY

Apple to develop product for smart homes

Apple has been a laggard in the smart-home space, but a versatile new device in early development could change that. The company is working on a product that would combine an Apple TV set-top box with a HomePod speaker and include a camera for video conferencing through a connected TV and other smart-home functions, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing internal matters. The device’s other capabilities would include standard Apple TV box functions like watching video and gaming plus smart speaker uses such as playing music and using Apple’s Siri digital assistant. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement



