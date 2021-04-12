SimpliSafe plans expansion after $130 million investment

SimpliSafe, the home security technology company based in Downtown Crossing, said it is planning to expand its work force in the city after raising $130 million in new investment to help it grow.

The company, which makes security systems and offers home monitoring services, said it will use the money in part to hire 100 engineers, a highly sought-after professional in Boston’s labor market, which will expand that team to 300 people. Overall, the company has 800 employees, mostly in the Boston area.

“It goes without saying that the growth we’re experiencing is tremendous for our business, but it’s also really positive for the Greater Boston area and broader tech community,” chief executive Christian Cerda said in a statement.