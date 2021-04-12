21-year-old Worcester woman killed in Northborough crash

A 21-year-old Worcester woman was killed in a single-car crash in Northborough on Sunday evening, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a crash near 14 Belmont St. about 7:30 p.m. and found that a vehicle had left that stretch of Route 9 and rolled over, winding up on top of a vehicle for sale at the Northborough Lexus dealership on the highway, according to a statement released early Monday by Northborough police.

The woman was alone in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the statement. Police are not releasing her name pending the notification of her family.