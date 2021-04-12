Baker says vehicle inspection mess must ‘be solved’

“To the best of our knowledge, and we’ve spent a lot of time with the vendor on this, nobody’s information has ended up anywhere in the public domain, and I think that’s really important,” Baker said.

Baker briefly discussed the issue at the tail end of a COVID-19 briefing in Worcester, following a tour of a local vaccination site.

Governor Charlie Baker said Monday that the problem with the state’s motor vehicle inspection system, which has remained offline since a malware attack targeted vendor Applus on March 30, “needs to be solved.”

He said he also expects Applus to make whole the many vehicle inspection sites around the state, such as gas stations and autobody shops, that have missed out on badly needed revenue from inspections that typically comes in at the very end and beginning of each month.

Advertisement

“We fully expect the vendor to find a way to compensate many of the folks at the dealer and the service station level who have been horribly inconvenienced by this,” Baker said. “And the third thing I would say is that, you know, the conversations between the dealers and the Commonwealth and the vendor - not just here in Massachusetts but in the other states, and there are many that rely on this vendor to do this work - have been daily.”

Applus has said it will consider financial compensation to service stations.

And, Baker continued Monday, “it’s our expectation that by the end of the week, this needs to be solved. And we have made clear to law enforcement across the Commonwealth that they shouldn’t be writing tickets to people associated with this. And they have made clear to us they’re not going to.”

Via Twitter Monday morning, the state Registry of Motor Vehicles said the system could be up and running as soon as Saturday.

Advertisement

“Due to an ongoing system outage with our vendor Applus Technologies, inspection stations will be unable to inspect vehicles until potentially Saturday, April 17,” the agency tweeted.

Applus says on its website that problem is currently affecting eight states including Massachusetts.

“Our technical team, assisted by independent forensic experts, is working around the clock to resolve this issue in order to restore the program to full operations,” the site says. “We quickly notified our program customers and continue to work in coordination with them. In addition, we notified the station owners, managers and inspectors who perform the vehicle inspections.”





Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.