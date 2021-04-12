A big win for UMass

Saturday’s dominant performance seemed almost predestined after UMass defied doubters and earned its place in the national championship game for the second time in three years by beating the University of Minnesota-Duluth on Thursday in a rematch of the 2019 championship game.

Given the Amherst campus’s reputation for rowdy behavior, such as what followed Super Bowl and World Series victories by the Patriots and Red Sox, the celebrations were uncharacteristically restrained.

After the University of Massachusetts men’s hockey team shut out St. Cloud State , 5-0, to win the NCAA national championship Saturday night, revelers spilled out of dorms and apartment complexes across Amherst.

Two years ago, Duluth shut out UMass, 3-0, leaving a frustrated Minutemen team to bide its time after COVID wiped out last year.

All looked lost this time around when UMass learned that four of its players, including starting goaltender Filip Lindberg and leading scorer Carson Gicewicz, were unable to play in Thursday’s semifinal because of COVID-19 contact tracing protocols.

But backup goalie Matt Murray came off the bench to start his first game since January to backstop and inspire his teammates to a dramatic, heart-in-your-throat 3-2 overtime victory. Vanquishing the two-time defending national champs from Duluth was sweet revenge.

St. Cloud got to its first national title game by knocking off Boston University and Boston College, perennial powers who have won five national championships each.

Unlike BC and BU, UMass is a relative newcomer to the top echelon of college hockey, and had posted its worst season in Hockey East as recently as four years ago.

When the final horn sounded Saturday night in Pittsburgh, UMass president Marty Meehan was standing in PPG Paints Arena, applauding and thinking of Murray, the senior who returned to the bench after Lindberg was cleared to play in the final.

“Matt lost his starting role and kept working, not knowing if he’d ever get a chance again,” Meehan said. “That shows a lot of character. And if I had to describe this team with one word, it’s character.”

Meehan said the team has a GPA of 3.7.

“Eighteen players made the dean’s list,” Meehan said. “And it’s not just how they perform on the ice. They are invested in and engaged in the community, from elementary schools to food pantries in Amherst.”

At the Westin in Pittsburgh, where the teams stayed, a manager approached Meehan in the lobby.

“The manager said to me, ‘These young men have been outstanding. Kind and curious. You should be proud of them,’ “ Meehan said. “I think all of Massachusetts should be.”

UMass coach Greg Carvel insists on his players giving back to the community, believing it builds character, which makes you a better person and ultimately a better hockey player.

“Greg just gets it,” said Meehan. “His job is not just to produce good hockey players. It’s to produce good young men.”

Meehan is wary of overemphasizing athletics. He says the hockey team’s success merely amplifies other UMass success stories, such as UMass Boston researchers studying the effects of COVID on marginalized communities. It’s all part of a mix.

“I think it sends a message of excellence, not just for Amherst but the whole system,” Meehan said.

John Butterworth, a former Providence College player who now sits on a committee that helps the Providence hockey program, agrees. Providence was the last Hockey East team to win a national championship, in 2015.

“It helps with fund-raising, and it helps bring people back to the school,” said Butterworth, managing director and head of urban leasing for Colliers International.

Moments after the game ended Saturday, as his players whooped it up on the ice, Carvel stood to the side, a cellphone pressed to his face. The governor, Charlie Baker, was on the line, telling him the whole state was basking in the Minutemen’s glow.

After a year of lost lives — and in some cases, lost hope — a bunch of UMass kids made a lot of people happy by believing in themselves.









