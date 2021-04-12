Brigham and Woman’s Hospital doctor dies in tragic fall in Dominican Republic

Marty’s brother, Rafael Marty, had confirmed his sibling’s passing via Twitter, writing in Spanish that Dr. Marty last Thursday had died in “an accident” in Santo Domingo. Listin Diario, a Dominican newspaper, reported Friday that Dr. Marty, 53, had fallen while taking a photograph of Salto Aguas Blancas, a waterfall in La Vega.

Dr. Francisco M. Marty, a prominent infectious disease specialist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, died last week in the Dominican Republic when he suffered a fall while photographing a waterfall popular with tourists, according to published reports and his family.

The newspaper said the waterfall is a main attraction for visitors to the area.

Advertisement

Dr. Marty had made headlines last May, when he discussed his experience participating in a clinical trial for the antiviral drug remdesivir given emergency approval to treat COVID-19 patients. That month he wrote a series of Twitter posts about his use of remdesivir to treat nearly 200 patients.

“Dr. Francisco Marty was a gifted and devoted physician-scientist, specializing in the treatment of infectious diseases affecting transplant and cancer patients,” Brigham and Women’s said in a statement. “Throughout the pandemic, he also was a near-constant presence on our Special Pathogens Units, caring for vulnerable patients with compassion, warmth and meticulous attention to detail.”

Last year, the hospital said, “he was the principal investigator for clinical trials that looked at the use of remdesivir, an antiviral medication, for COVID-19 patients. They were among several studies that led the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to expand its emergency use authorization for remdesivir to treat all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Our hearts go out to Dr. Marty’s family, friends and colleagues during this extraordinarily difficult time.”

Online tributes from the medical community poured in once word of the tragedy reached Dr. Marty’s stunned colleagues.

Advertisement

“Devastated by the loss of our friend, colleague, and mentor Dr. Francisco Marty,” tweeted the Brigham and Women’s Division of Infectious Diseases on Friday. “We are inspired to read all of the ways Dr. Marty touched clinicians, scientists, and most of all patients all over the world. His dedication and generosity will not be forgotten.”

The division’s words were echoed by Dr. Fatima Al Dhaheri, an infectious disease fellow at Boston Children’s Hospital’s Division of Infectious Disease.

She said in a statement posted to Twitter that Dr. Marty was “more than a Mentor to me,” recounting a meal he was once shared with her and her father, who she said referred to the doctor as “El-Professor.”

“At the conclusion of dinner my father said, ‘Tell El-Professor that I don’t know him before this, but I feel like I have known him for a long time. Tell him that I know he has a good soul, and that I am impressed with his humility. And it’s an honor to sit with him and learn from someone so knowledgeable,’” Al Dhaheri wrote. “To which Francisco replied (and asked me to translate) that he was the student during the entire dinner, learning from him about greater lessons than what is found in Academia. Lessons in life.”

Dr. Lynora Saxinger, an infectious disease specialist in Canada, also paid tribute to her fallen colleague.

“Many of us have lost a wonderful friend, mentor, colleague, the world has lost a brilliant physician, researcher, and photographer,” Saxinger tweeted Saturday. “I’m really very heartbroken. Love and strength to Francisco’s family and many friends.”

Advertisement

Said Dr. Paul Sax, clinical director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at the Brigham, via Twitter on Friday: “Today we mourn the loss of Dr. Francisco Marty, a brilliant clinician, clinical researcher, teacher and photographer. He taught us so much. My heart just breaks.”

Former patients of Dr. Marty’s also mourned his death.

“Very sorry to hear of Dr. Marty’s untimely passing,” one man tweeted. “He was an amazing clinician who took great care of my wife during her 2020 hospitalization. He called her every Saturday for weeks after her discharge just to check up on her @brighamwomens was lucky to have him.”

S

After his passing, a number of colleagues voiced shock, as well as profound respect for his work and legacy.

“In complete shock,” tweeted Dr. Allison Schulman, an endoscopist at the University of Michigan who worked previously at Brigham and Women’s, using an emoji for “heartbroken” and calling Dr. Marty’s death “a tremendous loss.”

Dr. Charles B. Holmes, a former global AIDS coordinator in the Obama administration who now directs Georgetown University’s Center for Innovation in Global Health, tweeted that he’ll especially remember Dr. Marty’s love of teaching.

“Heartbroken to learn that we have lost Francisco,” Holmes tweeted. “He was immensely talented. But what I remember most was his generosity - he simply loved to teach - and as an infectious diseases fellow, there was nothing better. Thank you, Francisco.”

Advertisement

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.