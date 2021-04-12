Calls mount for Boston’s acting mayor to release 1995 molestation investigation into former police union president

The Globe revealed Saturday night that Patrick M. Rose Sr., the former president of the city’s powerful patrolmen’s union, had been accused in 1995 of sexually abusing a 12-year-old child. The department filed criminal charges, which were dropped when the boy, prosecutors now say, was pressured by Rose to recant.

Boston’s Acting Mayor Kim Janey on Monday faced growing demands to release a 1995 police investigation that concluded an officer had likely molested a child, documents that could help shed light on how the patrolman was allowed to remain on the force for two decades leading up to his arrest last year for the alleged rape of six children.

A separate BPD administrative investigation determined Rose had likely committed a crime. But police have refused to discuss why Rose remained on the force, or release files related to the case, the Globe reported.

In a joint statement Sunday, the Boston City Council called for a thorough accounting of the police department’s handling of the 1995 case and vowed to do everything in its power to bring transparency to the situation.

“The Boston City Council is demanding a thorough accounting of how the Rose case was handled when allegations were initially raised [25] years ago,” the statement read.

All 12 city councilors, excluding Janey, signed the statement, vowing to “use every tool available” ― including its ability to force the release of city records — to “ensure transparency in this matter and create safeguards to prevent anything like this from ever happening again.” Several councilors also weighed in on social media.

Janey has not publicly commented on whether she intends to release the records tied to the case. She previously released a statement to the Globe saying, “The allegations in this case are incredibly disturbing and warrant thorough scrutiny.”

For Janey the case represents the first major crisis since being sworn in as Boston’s acting mayor on March 24, following the appointment of Martin J. Walsh as U.S. Labor Secretary. The report also came on a weekend in which an elderly Dorchester woman was shot and killed in a barrage of gunfire while in her front yard.

As a city councilor, Janey was an outspoken proponent of police reform. In a letter sent last summer to then-mayor Martin J. Walsh, she and a collection of lawmakers civic groups called for a 10 percent reduction to BPD’s budget, the addition of more Black supervisors in the department, and the release of all internal affairs complaints and anti-corruption investigations, among other requests.

Janey has inherited a police department in disarray. Current police commissioner Dennis White has been on paid administrative leave since Feb. 3, when a Globe investigation revealed that he’d been accused in 1991 of pushing and threatening to shoot his then-wife. Walsh denied knowing of the allegation when he appointed White as the city’s 43rd police commissioner, and acknowledged that the city had not vetted White’s internal investigative file.

An independent investigation into the allegations is ongoing, and Janey said last week she expects that probe to conclude by the end of the month

In addition to the city council’s joint statement, several councilors on Monday demanded that Janey immediately release files tied to the 1995 Rose case.

“This continued lack of transparency and accountability is unacceptable,” said Councilor Andrea Campbell, one of several councilors currently running for Mayor. “Every minute of delay further erodes public trust and denies victims justice.”

Fellow councilor and mayoral candidate Michelle Wu called the situation “a horrific breach of the public trust,” adding that “we owe it to the public to scrutinize how this coverup happened, and we need to know now.”

Annissa Essaibi George, another councilor running for mayor, made a similar call for the records’ release, saying “the people who protect us should always be held to the highest possible standard.

“Our City institutions only work when they’re transparent [and] held accountable,” she added. “This cover-up culture must become a thing of the past.”

The Globe report detailed the Boston Police’s handling of a 1995 allegation that Rose, then a patrolmen with the department, had sexually abused a 12-year-old — years before his 2020 arrest on 33 counts of sexual abuse of six victims from age 7 to 16.

A lawyer for Rose has said that his client denies the charges.

Despite an internal affairs investigation that found Rose had likely committed a crime, he was allowed to remain on the force for more than two decades and was eventually elected president of the city’s powerful patrolman’s union, a title he held from 2014 to just prior to his retirement in early 2018.

The department has refused to say whether Rose was ever disciplined, but the Globe investigation found that the department did little, if anything, to limit Rose’s contact with children following the 1995 allegation. On various occasions he interacted with minors, including giving a ride in his patrol car to a special needs child and being dispatched to help a 14-year-old girl who reported she had been raped.

Dugan Arnett can be reached at dugan.arnett@globe.com. Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.