‘Everyone in Boston is grieving’ - GoFundMe launched for family of slain Dorchester great grandmother

The GoFundMe page for services for Delois Brown, the 73-year-old woman who was shot as she sat on her porch at 17-19 Olney St ., had raised more than $10,000 by late Monday afternoon.

The family of a Dorchester great grandmother who was fatally struck by a stray bullet on Saturday night has launched an online fundraiser for funeral expenses.

Delois Brown, 73, was shot and killed Saturday outside her home, according to her daughter, Shirley Brown, 48. Delois Brown is in this 2001 photo with granddaughter, Tatiana Shabazz.

“Delois Brown was sitting on her on porch 4/10/21 enjoying the beautiful sun with family and friends when unfortunately a random act of violence occurred and took her life,” wrote Brown’s daughter, Shirley Brown, who organized the GoFundMe page. “

When contacted for updates on the case Monday morning, spokesmen for Boston police and Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said only that the investigation remains active. No arrests have been made.

Delois Brown was shot shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday, according to police, who said over the weekend that she was not the intended target of the gunfire.

“Someone took her life for no reason,” Shirley Brown said in an interview outside her mother’s home Sunday. “She did not have to go like this.”

Brown, a retired housekeeper at Newbury Junior College in Brookline, was a cornerstone of the neighborhood, her family and friends said. She watched out for her neighbors, doted on her 15 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, and was a gentle, supportive presence in the lives of those around her.

“She was and is still the best person I know,” Shirley Brown said Sunday of her mother. “I love her so much.”

A number of people who donated to the GoFundMe campaign offered condolences to the Brown family, as well as calls for an end to gun violence.

“I am so saddened by the loss of everyone’s Nana, this could have been any one of our families,” one woman wrote. “When is it enough, please stop the violence.”

Another donor wrote, “I pray she feels the love from her community. Everyone in Boston is grieving along with her family. She must have been an amazing woman. The outpouring of love for her says it all. I believe those who loved her will see her again.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.