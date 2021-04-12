It looks like URI has found its next president

Happy Monday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I highly recommend stretching (and maybe playing catch) if you’re thinking about making a heroic return to the softball field this year. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 141,097 confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, after adding 423 new cases. The most-recent overall daily test-positive rate was 2.4 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 20.4 percent. The state announced two more deaths, bringing the total to 2,638. There were 145 people in the hospital, and 298,456 residents were fully vaccinated.

Advertisement

Alert: We can send the Globe’s Rhode Island stories to your inbox so you don’t miss any of our team’s great reporting! Sign up for our e-mail list and we’ll share alerts about breaking news and a rundown on what we’ve covered each day.

It sure looks like the University of Rhode Island has found its new president.

The university’s Board of Trustees has scheduled a special meeting for 6 p.m., where it is expected to appoint a new president and begin negotiating a contract with that person.

All signs suggest that Marc Parlange, a Providence-born provost at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, will be picked by the board. He was one of the two finalists, and the other frontrunner, Brian Blake from George Washington University, has withdrawn from the search, according to The GW Hatchet.

Parlange would succeed David Dooley, who has been president of URI since 2009.

Leading Rhode Island’s flagship public university is one of the most high-profile jobs in the state. Dooley is the second-highest paid state employee – he made $403,000 in 2020 – behind only URI basketball coach David Cox.

Advertisement

Parlange has been the provost at Monash University since 2017, and previously worked at the the University of British Columbia, the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne in Switzerland, and Johns Hopkins University. According to his resume, he earned his undergraduate degree from Griffith University and a master’s and a doctorate degree from Cornell University.

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ Behind the low numbers of broken bones and bouts of the flu is a darker reality: the profound isolation and inactivity that children have experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more.

⚓ Two local artists help reboot a 2008 economic program, urging people to “Buy Local” and support fellow Rhode Islanders. Read more.

⚓ US District Judge William E. Smith will soon rule on whether a man who was convicted of building a bomb that killed a police officer in 1991 deserves a compassionate release from prison. Read more.

⚓ This week’s Ocean State Innovators Q&A is with Dr. Christie Rizzo, who created Date SMART, a program designed to reduce dating violence among young women involved with the Rhode Island Family Court. E-mail Alexa Gagosz with suggestions for this weekly interview. Read more.

Subscribe to BostonGlobe.com

MORE ON BOSTONGLOBE.COM

⚓ Police: A Globe investigation has found that the Boston Police Department in 1995 filed a criminal complaint against former Boston police union president Patrick M. Rose Sr. for sexual assault on a 12-year-old, and, even after the complaint was dropped, proceeded with an internal investigation that concluded that he likely committed a crime. Read more.

Advertisement

⚓ Politics I: In this 27,000-person suburb north of Boston, the question of whether to eliminate Wakefield Memorial High School’s Native American Warrior logo has morphed from a school committee discussion into a full-fledged and vitriolic political campaign. Read more.

⚓ Politics II: As researchers probe more deeply into former president Donald Trump’s strong showing with Latino voters in November, the data reveal a surprising finding: Trump’s inroads were powered not so much by men but by Latina and Hispanic women. Read more.

⚓ Sports: Congrats to the UMass men’s hockey team, which won a national championship on Saturday night. Read more.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what’s happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ The Senate Judiciary Committee is hearing several firearm-related bills at 3 p.m.

⚓ The Senate Oversight Committee will discuss the Rhode Island Convention Center at 5:30 p.m.

⚓ The Providence City Council Ordinance Committee is holding a virtual public hearing at 5:30 p.m. on a zoning change for the former St Joseph’s Hospital, which is expected to be converted to a school.

⚓ Do you ❤ Rhode Map? Your subscription is what makes it possible. We’ve got a great offer here.

Advertisement

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.