Loaded gun recovered at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, patient to face charges

Photo of the gun recovered at the Brigham.

In a statement Monday, police said officers were called to the hospital located at 75 Francis St. around 7:17 p.m. after security personnel became “concerned” that a man who had recently been admitted was allegedly in possession of an “illegal firearm.”

Boston police on Sunday night recovered a loaded gun at Brigham and Women’s Hospital from a bag belonging to a patient, who will face criminal charges at a later date, authorities said.

“Officers arrived on scene and were able to safely recover a loaded .380 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun from inside a backpack the suspect had been carrying,” the statement said.

Police said the man will be summonsed to appear in Roxbury Municipal Court at a later date to face charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and carrying a loaded firearm.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the man had been admitted to the hospital.

