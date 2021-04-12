fb-pixel Skip to main content

Loaded gun recovered at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, patient to face charges

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated April 12, 2021, 1 hour ago

Boston police on Sunday night recovered a loaded gun at Brigham and Women’s Hospital from a bag belonging to a patient, who will face criminal charges at a later date, authorities said.

In a statement Monday, police said officers were called to the hospital located at 75 Francis St. around 7:17 p.m. after security personnel became “concerned” that a man who had recently been admitted was allegedly in possession of an “illegal firearm.”

Photo of the gun recovered at the Brigham.
Photo of the gun recovered at the Brigham.BPD

“Officers arrived on scene and were able to safely recover a loaded .380 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun from inside a backpack the suspect had been carrying,” the statement said.

Police said the man will be summonsed to appear in Roxbury Municipal Court at a later date to face charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and carrying a loaded firearm.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the man had been admitted to the hospital.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.

