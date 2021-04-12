Male victim dead in Leicester motorcycle crash

A passerby reported the crash around 7 a.m., and when officers arrived in the area of Pleasant Street and Huntoon Memorial Highway, they found a victim who was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a statement posted to Facebook.

Leicester police are investigating a motorcycle crash on Route 56 that left a male victim dead Sunday, officials said.

The statement said police are withholding the victim’s name until his family is notified. The circumstances of the crash are under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.