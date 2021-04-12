Man arrested after State Police discover stolen gun in car entering Plainridge Park Casino

Bruce Hodges was pulled over as he was entering the casino property in Plainville after a trooper noticed the vehicle he was driving, a white Volvo sedan, had a headlight out on the driver’s side, State Police said. During the traffic stop, the trooper saw a plastic case lying in plain view on the rear floorboard of the passenger’s side, which Hodges revealed was a firearm. Hodges doesn’t possess a license to carry a firearm, State Police said.

State Police opened the case with Hodges’ permission and uncovered a Smith & Wesson M&P .40 caliber handgun, as well as a magazine loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition. A search of the handgun’s serial number revealed it was stolen from Carlsbad, N.M. in May 2020, State Police said.

Upon that discovery, Hodges was read his Miranda rights and placed under arrest, State Police said.

Hodges was charged with motor vehicle lights violation, possession of a large-capacity firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device, possession of ammunition without an FID card, improper storage of a firearm, and receiving stolen property.

He was scheduled to appear in Wrentham District Court, State Police said.

