SJC: Juvenile Court judge was wrong to find Black teenage girl in contempt for insulting comment

The decision by the state’s highest court involved Judge Kathryn M. White and a teenager known only by the fictitious name of Ulani U. who appeared before White in Plymouth Juvenile Court on Sept. 22, 2017.

“Given the circumstances of the case, the juvenile’s characteristics, and the juvenile’s apology to the judge, we conclude that the ninety-day sentence was outside reasonable alternatives,’' Justice Elspeth B. Cypher wrote for the court.

A Juvenile Court judge violated court rules when she found a Black teenage girl in contempt for insulting her in court using profanity and citing her race, and then ordered the apologetic girl to serve 90 days in custody, the Supreme Judicial Court ruled Monday. The judge in the case is white.

The girl, who was then 16, was involved with both the Department of Children and Families and the Department of Youth Services. She ran away from a DCF residential program and had cut off a GPS monitor when she appeared before White, the court said.

White essentially ordered the girl removed from the residential setting of the DCF group home to the DYS, which serves as the juvenile equivalent of the Department of Correction, with programs with varying levels of restrictions on a teenager’s freedom.

White set bail at $1 cash and required the DCF to pay it - even though the agency does not make bail payments, the SJC said.

The change in status did not sit well with the teenager, the SJC said.

“This is my first case. Like, I don’t understand why I can’t get sent back to my program,“ the teen told the judge, according to the SJC. “My first case, girl. You don’t even know me like that. You don’t know me, girl. Give me the [expletive] papers. [Expletive] you...And DCF ain’t paying my bill,... you dumb white [expletive]...”

In response, White found the girl in summary contempt even though the teenager apologized, the SJC said. White eventually sentenced the girl to 90 days in DYS custody - even though the girl apologized in writing - the maximum allowed under law, the SJC said.

“[S]aying you’re sorry . . . doesn’t mean that the sentence I’ve imposed goes away. You have to understand that when you speak like that it has consequences. And sometimes those consequences are negative consequences,” White told the girl, according to the SJC.

But the SJC unanimously ruled that White violated two key court rules and also failed to bear in mind fundamental principles of juvenile law - teenager’s brains are not the same as adults and the goal is rehabilitation not punishment.

“Our cases recognize the distinction between adults and children with regard to sentencing,” Cypher wrote. “A judge should take a child’s characteristics into account when imposing a criminal contempt sentence.”

The judge abused her discretion, the SJC said. There “is nothing in the record to indicate that the judge was motivated by bias,’' Cypher wrote.

However, the court went on to quote from a letter the SJC sent to all judges last June in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, which triggered a national demand for racial justice.

“As judges, we must look afresh at what we are doing, or failing to do, to root out any conscious and unconscious bias in our courtrooms; to ensure that the justice provided to African-Americans is the same that is provided to white Americans; to create in our courtrooms, our corner of the world, a place where all are truly equal,’' the justices wrote in the June letter.

Lawyers for the teenager appealed White’s sentence, and the judge reduced it as requested, the SJC said.





