Two hikers from Massachusetts got lost in the White Mountains

Nicole Nardone, 36, of Carver, and Andrea Slack, 27, of Foxborough, called 911 at approximately 10:45 p.m. and told authorities that they were lost and had no lights, according to a press release from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. Conservation officers tried several times to call Nardone and Slack back but were unable to get through. The 911 coordinate placed them approximately four miles north of Arethusa Falls in the vicinity of the railroad tracks, the press release said.

On Saturday night New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers were called to help locate two Massachusetts women who were lost in Crawford Notch, which is a state park in the White Mountains.

Conservation officers responded to Crawford Notch shortly after midnight and Nardone and Slack ended up making their way back to their parked car at the Arethusa Falls trail parking area at 1:07 a.m., officials said.

“They got out on their own,” Lieutenant Bradley R. Morse of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a telephone interview.

Officials said Nardone and Slack had no lights, food, water, or warm clothing and they were low on cell phone battery power.

Neither suffered any injuries, but they were unprepared for the conditions and “just real scared I think,” Morse said.

Officials said Nardone and Slack were trying to hike Arethusa Falls and made a right onto the railroad track and missed the trail, and continued to hike until it got dark. They called 911 and asked for help, and after some time passed and no one arrived, they decided to follow the railroad track back the way they came.

New Hampshire Fish and Game officials are reminding the public that extreme caution must be taken while hiking in the early spring because of the harsh weather conditions in the mountains, and hikers should always bring a map, compass, lights, extra clothing, food, water, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain jacket, pants, and a knife that can be used in case of an emergency. For more information, visit www.HikeSafe.com.

Emily Sweeney