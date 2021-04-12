UMass students turn out to welcome national champion men’s hockey team home to Amherst

The team arrived on a pair of chartered buses, which students promptly swarmed as they pulled into a parking lot near the team’s home arena at the Mullins Center. With the bus windows open, UMass players leaned out in their white jerseys to high-five fellow students and show off the new hardware heading for the trophy case, according to photos and video posted online.

The national champion UMass men’s hockey team received a hero’s welcome Sunday when they returned to the Amherst campus, as hundreds of students turned out to celebrate the program’s first national title.

UMass senior captain Jake Gaudet stepped off the bus holding the NCAA Division I championship trophy and raised it above his head as he turned and faced a crowd of cheering fans standing shoulder to shoulder but mostly wearing face masks, held back only by a thin line of tape running the perimeter of the parking lot.

The trophy was passed around among the players, each taking a turn to hold it up and bask in the roar of the celebration.

The Minutemen captured the national title with a 5-0 win over St. Cloud State University on Saturday night at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, thanks in large part to junior goalie Filip Lindberg, who turned away 24 shots for his fourth career shutout in the tournament, an NCAA record.

