Worcester man arrested in connection with shooting of two men, injuries to a third

A 25-year-old Worcester man was arrested and faces multiple charges after three people were injured following a Worcester shooting Saturday evening, police said.

Officers were called around 9:25 p.m. to a parking lot on John Street, where they found a 34-year-old man with gunshot wounds and then, nearby, a 32-year-old man who also had been shot, Worcester police said in a statement.

Police located a 19-year-old man with blunt force trauma injuries a short time later. The men were taken a local hospital, police said.