Worcester man arrested in connection with shooting of two men, injuries to a third

A 25-year-old Worcester man was arrested and faces multiple charges after three people were injured following a Worcester shooting Saturday evening, police said.
Officers were called around 9:25 p.m. to a parking lot on John Street, where they found a 34-year-old man with gunshot wounds and then, nearby, a 32-year-old man who also had been shot, Worcester police said in a statement.
Police located a 19-year-old man with blunt force trauma injuries a short time later. The men were taken a local hospital, police said.
Detectives at the scene determined that a male suspect had taken out a gun and shot the two victims during a physical altercation, police said.
Troy Morvan showed up at a local hospital with “injuries consistent with having been in a confrontation,” according to the statement. Officers then placed Morvan under arrest. He faces six charges, including two counts of armed assault to murder, and carrying a loaded firearm without a license, the statement said.
