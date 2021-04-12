Crowd confronts Minneapolis police after motorist killed during traffic stop

Officers with protective body gear and helmets were deployed, according to video posted on Twitter.

A large crowd of people gathered Sunday evening near where the driver died and some began to jump on police vehicles and break their windows, according to video posted on Facebook.

A police officer in Minnesota fatally shot a motorist Sunday in the city of Brooklyn Center, about 10 miles north of Minneapolis where a police officer is on trial and charged in the death of George Floyd last year, officials and witnesses said.

Just before 2 p.m., officers pulled over a driver for a traffic violation and determined that the driver had an outstanding warrant, the Brooklyn Center Police Department said in a statement. Officers tried to arrest the driver but he “re-entered the vehicle,” the police said.

“One officer discharged their firearm, striking the driver,” the statement said. “The vehicle then traveled several blocks before striking another vehicle.”

The driver died at the scene of the crash in a residential neighborhood, police said.

A woman at the scene of the crash said she was the victim’s mother. She identified her son as Daunte Wright, 20, and said he had called her when police pulled him over.

Wright was in a vehicle his family had just given him two weeks ago, and was driving with his girlfriend, she said.

“He called me at about 1:40, said he was getting pulled over by the police,” the woman told reporters at the scene, according to a Facebook Live video. “He said they pulled him over because he had air fresheners hanging from his rearview mirror.”

The woman said she heard her son either drop the phone, or put the phone on the dashboard and then “I heard scuffling and I heard the police officer say, ‘Daunte, don’t run’ and then the officer said, ‘put the phone down’ and hung it up.”

The woman said she called her son’s phone back and that Wright’s girlfriend answered. The girlfriend told her that Wright had been shot, she said. The girlfriend was not injured, according to police.

People, including Wright’s relatives, gathered at the scene. While some people were yelling at officers and demanding answers, Wright’s family members urged people to be nonviolent.

“We want justice for Daunte,” the woman who identified herself as Wright’s mother said. “We don’t want it to be about all this violence,”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.