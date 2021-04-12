Mass. reports 55,366 new COVID-19 vaccinations

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 55,366 to 4,556,995, state officials reported Monday.

The number of new vaccinations was smaller than on Sunday, when 79,086 were reported.

The total number of shots administered amounted to 87.4 percent of the 5,214,860 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 2,767,991 first shots and 1,607,970 second shots of the Pfizer and Moderna two-shot vaccines. It also included 181,034 shots of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 1,789,004.

Governor Charlie Baker said Monday at a news briefing that the state hopes to pass 2 million people fully vaccinated by the end of the week, but he warned that Massachusetts faces a temporary shortage of Johnson & Johnson doses.

