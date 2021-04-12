A different filibuster work-around

Scot Lehigh does a good job of explaining the impact that the filibuster has on the workings (or not) of the US Senate. But he has missed the core problem here: It is not the processes and procedures that are failing us; it is the people we have put in place to use them.

Yes, the Senate is where bills go to die in a polarized political environment, but those bills are the product of a House of Representatives that has just a two-year term in which to govern before each member needs to get reelected. This means that shortly after being elected they need to start campaigning again, and since they need something to campaign on, they engage in frenetic behavior to drive bills through the House and to the Senate floor, leaving no time for discussion, compromise, and, most important, confirmation that what they are proposing is really what the majority of the electorate wants.