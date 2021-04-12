A different filibuster work-around

Scot Lehigh does a good job of explaining the impact that the filibuster has on the workings (or not) of the US Senate. But he has missed the core problem here: It is not the processes and procedures that are failing us; it is the people we have put in place to use them.
Yes, the Senate is where bills go to die in a polarized political environment, but those bills are the product of a House of Representatives that has just a two-year term in which to govern before each member needs to get reelected. This means that shortly after being elected they need to start campaigning again, and since they need something to campaign on, they engage in frenetic behavior to drive bills through the House and to the Senate floor, leaving no time for discussion, compromise, and, most important, confirmation that what they are proposing is really what the majority of the electorate wants.
What we need are longer terms in the House as well as congressional term limits. Congress has become a dysfunctional family of professional politicians working mostly to hold office and power for as long as possible and to build their legacy. We need fresh thinking, more time to apply that thinking, and much less backroom politicking and public bickering. More collaboration and less Twitter. The House should be limited to three consecutive four-year terms, the Senate to two six-year terms, and both could run again after one election cycle. Voters would get a much better sense of their representatives’ effectiveness at governing versus grandstanding, the Senate would be given a better product to work with, and diversity in office would be much easier to achieve.
While we are at it, we should seriously restrict the use of executive orders and stop fiddling with the reconciliation process to work around what should be a very reasonable process among reasonable women and men . . . the filibuster
