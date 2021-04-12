How to teach the Holocaust

As a member of a French-Jewish family decimated by the Holocaust, I am sensitive to anti-Semitism, but Jeff Jacoby’s proposal (“The problem with Holocaust education,” Opinion, April 7) would make things worse.

He believes anti-Semitism persists because Holocaust education doesn’t teach that anti-Semitism is different from all other forms of prejudice. That’s just wrong.

In 2003, I went to a demonstration against the Darfur genocide I will never forget. The organizers found survivors to tell the stories of many genocides in the order in which they happened. Armenia, the Nazi Holocaust (a Jew and a Roma survivor), Indonesia, Cambodia, Rwanda, and the last was Darfur. The first speaker was very old, and they got younger and younger as the genocides became more recent.