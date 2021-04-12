How to teach the Holocaust

As a member of a French-Jewish family decimated by the Holocaust, I am sensitive to anti-Semitism, but Jeff Jacoby’s proposal (“The problem with Holocaust education,” Opinion, April 7) would make things worse.
He believes anti-Semitism persists because Holocaust education doesn’t teach that anti-Semitism is different from all other forms of prejudice. That’s just wrong.
In 2003, I went to a demonstration against the Darfur genocide I will never forget. The organizers found survivors to tell the stories of many genocides in the order in which they happened. Armenia, the Nazi Holocaust (a Jew and a Roma survivor), Indonesia, Cambodia, Rwanda, and the last was Darfur. The first speaker was very old, and they got younger and younger as the genocides became more recent.
Genocide is not unique to Jews. It is not just history. It keeps happening. Over and over, huge numbers of people are killed because of who they are.
Jacoby is right that Holocaust education hasn’t stopped anti-Semitism. Diversity training in the workplace hasn’t wiped out prejudice against women or people of color either. Strong feelings don’t change that easily.
But insisting that anti-Semitism is unlike any other prejudice just makes it seem irrelevant to everybody except Jews.
The lesson to teach is that none of us is safe unless all of us are safe.
Alain Jehlen
Somerville
I applaud Jeff Jacoby’s timely focus on Holocaust education. Nothing can approach the scope and horror of the Holocaust. But I suggest that the way to teach about the Holocaust and the pain of anti-Semitism today is with a universalistic message that includes other genocides as well and what gives rise to them — a vital lesson for us all: “Never again!”
Joseph Spound
Needham