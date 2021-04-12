Older generation needs to acknowledge teen mental health crisis

Re Taylor Trudon’s “The kids are not OK” (Opinion, April 5): Teen mental health is the forgotten crisis of our era. Take it from this high school junior. Aside from the usual pressures — classes, extracurriculars, college applications — Trudon argues, correctly, that the COVID-19 quarantine is exacerbating the issue of teen mental health. To many, this may sound like some far-fetched, attention-seeking “problem” pushed by the over-sensitive Gen-Z, but Trudon shows that more teens than ever are facing these problems. The social awareness among my peers has risen with these numbers. What hasn’t risen in proportion to the unprecedented number of teens facing mental health crises? Acknowledgment from older generations, and long-term solutions to help us, especially through this unprecedented time. Trudon’s push for comprehensive mental health support is not only wanted — it is also necessary for my generation’s survival. After all, we are the ones who will be running this country soon.

Garrett Makosky