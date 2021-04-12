Wanted: A Boston mayor who stands up to police and for the public’s right to know

Boston needs a mayor willing to make history by standing up to the police — and standing up for the people’s right to know about allegations of police wrongdoing.

For years, Boston police have kept allegations of wrongdoing about each other secret and they continue to fight for that privilege. They are denying access to a 26-year-old internal investigation into a sexual abuse allegation against Patrick M. Rose Sr., a former police officer and union head, who last year was charged with a string of sexual assaults. They are withholding the internal affairs records that detail a 1999 investigation into domestic abuse allegations against Dennis White, the police commissioner who was put on leave days after his appointment. And they won’t reveal the identity of a police officer who may have participated in the Jan. 6 deadly insurrection on the US Capitol.

Janey has been critical of police actions, particularly in the Rose case, but so far, she has not said these three words: Release the records.

City Councilor and mayoral candidate Andrea Campbell has said that about the Rose case — and more. After the report by the Globe’s Andrew Ryan on Rose’s astonishing ability to remain on the force and in charge of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association even after an internal investigation determined that he had probably committed sexual assault back in 1995, Campbell said the records should be released. Campbell previously called for the police department to release a public report about whether any officers participated in the insurrection. And, via e-mail, she said she also supports release of the internal affairs records on White.

The case for transparency is “bigger than these investigations,” said Campbell. The department, she said, needs to be proactive in releasing data and information, “not merely in investigations but also with our traffic stops, stop and frisk data, budget numbers, diversity demographics, and other pertinent information.” She’s right.

Meanwhile, City Councilor and mayoral candidate Michelle Wu also released a statement calling for the release of the Rose records; and the Boston City Council called for a “thorough accounting” of the department’s handling of the case and vowed to “ensure transparency in this matter.”

Rose first faced child abuse allegations in 1995, when Boston police filed a criminal complaint against him for sexual assault on a 12-year-old. The complaint was dropped, but, according to the Globe, an internal investigation concluded that he probably committed a crime. Despite that finding, he kept his badge for another 21 years, responded to cases involving children, and was allowed to testify as the arresting officer in a sexual assault case involving a child. Somehow he also rose to power in the union that represents police officers. Last summer, Rose was charged with 33 counts of sexual abuse of six victims ranging from age 7 to 16. He denies the allegations and is currently in jail.

The state’s supervisor of public records said the records should be released. But with backing from former Mayor Martin J. Walsh, the police department said it’s prohibited by law from commenting on the facts and circumstances of its investigation. The same police stonewalling prevailed in the case of White and in the case of the investigation into the Capitol assault.

With Walsh gone from City Hall to become US labor secretary, Janey has called the allegations in the Rose case “incredibly disturbing” and pledged that under her administration “crimes of this nature will not be tolerated.” On White, she has said she expects an independent investigation into the allegations to conclude by the end of month.

Neither statement speaks to the critical need for transparency now.

In its earliest stages, the Boston mayoral campaign has focused on an inspirational theme — the potential to make history by electing the first person of color to the office. But these recent disclosures about how the police cover up for each other show that it will take more than that to tackle the politics of reform. It will take a mayor who is willing to say no to secrecy and yes to the public’s right to know the truth about the officers who are paid to protect them.

Joan Vennochi can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.