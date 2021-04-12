Bruins reportedly set to trade for Buffalo’s Taylor Hall

According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, Hall and Curtis Lazar will be coming to Boston in exchange for Anders Bjork and a second-round pick. According to colleague Pierre LeBrun, Buffalo will pay half of Hall’s $8.8 million salary (as calculated for cap purposes) to get the deal done.

The 29-year-old Hall has two goals and 17 assists in 37 games this season with the Sabres.

The Bruins are set to make a deal to acquire Buffalo’s Taylor Hall, according to multiple reports.

The well-traveled Hall spent the first six years of his career with Edmonton, who took him with the top pick in the 2010 draft immediately before the Bruins selected Tyler Seguin. He’s since bounced from New Jersey to Arizona for a half-season, then to Buffalo this year. A two-time All-Star, he landed MVP honors in 2017-18 with the Devils, finishing with 93 points on 39 goals and 54 assists.

The 26-year-old Lazar has five goals and four assists in 33 games this season for Buffalo. Bjork, meanwhile, had five points in 30 games this year for the Bruins. The 24-year-old was a healthy scratch in the last five games, including Sunday’s blowout loss to Washington.

Bjork posted 16 goals and 23 assists in 138 regular-season games with Boston, which took him in the fifth round of the 2014 draft.

The move to acquire Hall and Lazar comes less than an hour after it was announced the Bruins had added defenseman Mike Reilly in a trade with Ottawa.

