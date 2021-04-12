Taylor Hall admits he’s ‘not the most confident hockey player right now,’ but is all-in to help Bruins win

Now Hall arrives in Boston looking to rebuild his career and be part of an established winning culture. The Bruins traded Anders Bjork and a draft pick to the Sabres for Hall and center Curtis Lazar .

The left wing is not playing anywhere near his MVP level of 2017-18, when he scored 93 points, dragged the New Jersey Devils to the playoffs and won the Hart Trophy. A few seasons bouncing around, from Edmonton to New Jersey to Arizona to Buffalo, has humbled a former No. 1 overall pick.

“That was one of the biggest reasons why I wanted to play in Boston,” said Hall, speaking on a Monday morning Zoom call with reporters. “That’s why I’m so happy I’m traded here.”

Hall said he was “really close” to signing with the Bruins last summer before landing with the Sabres on a one-year, $8 million deal. That deal included a no-movement clause, which he waived to come to Boston.

It also helped the Bruins get a discount. Buffalo general manager Kevyn Adams had a limited number of trade partners for a Hall deal. He wound up packaging Hall with energetic fourth-line forward Curtis Lazar for Bjork and a second-round pick.

The Bruins, who also acquired defenseman Mike Reilly from Ottawa for a third-round pick in 2022, could have all three newcomers available Tuesday against the Sabres. Hall, Lazar, and Reilly said they are arriving via car, which would negate the need for a quarantine.

Hall, who has two goals and 17 assists in 37 games, will not have to be the driving force on a team with Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, and David Pastrnak. He will slot in as a second-line wing, helping strengthen an offense that ranks near the bottom of the league. His goal is to add to a playoff resume that is 14 games long in an 11-year career.

He is “not the most confident hockey player” right now, but said he is “all-in” to help however he can.

“I’ve been the focal point on a lot of teams,” Hall said. “I never made myself the focal point, that’s just the situations I was in. The first chance I got in free agency, I went to Buffalo, a team that had Jack Eichel, a player that I think is better than myself. I just wanted to be one of the guys. I wanted to be on a successful team. Ultimately it didn’t work out in Buffalo, but going to Boston, there’s so many great players on that team – Hall of Famers – guys that have had just amazing careers, careers that if I had anything like that at the end of my career I’d be super happy with.

“I’m 29 years old, but I still feel you can learn stuff about the game at this age. You can better yourself as a player and a leader. And seeing these guys, I’m really excited to be part of that group and to just be one of the guys. I don’t expect to come in and light the league on fire or anything like that. I just want to come and win games. I want to be part of a winning team that has something that I haven’t had before.”

And if it works out?

“I’d love to be a Bruin for a few years,” said Hall, who noted he enjoyed his tour of the city before the 2010 draft, when the Bruins had a shot at drafting him with the No. 2 pick. The Oilers took Hall, and the Bruins landed Tyler Seguin.

“I love the city. I love the fan base and the way they care about hockey.”

Lazar, a 6-foot, 195-pound grinder, said he was ready to prove himself to a new club, like Hall.

“His numbers aren’t what he wants them to be,” Lazar said of Hall, “but he’s fired up and ready to go.”

Lazar, out of the lineup since March 31 with a “week to week” injury, said he is healthy. The former Canadian World Junior captain (2015) had 5 goals and 4 assists in 33 games with the Sabres.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.