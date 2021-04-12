Depleted Bruins can’t keep Capitals in check in an 8-1 loss

Injuries left the Bruins with a patchwork blue line. Matt Grzelcyk, Brandon Carlo, Charlie McAvoy, Kevan Miller were all out, which meant waiver pickup Jarred Tinordi and Connor Clifton and Steve Kampfer would be thrown into the fire against a Capitals team that’s piled up the fifth-most goals this season.

The hint of hesitancy in Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy’s voice when he rattled off the names that would fill out the backline Sunday night against the Washington Capitals made it seem as if he knew he was rolling the dice.

Before Cassidy could blink, things got ugly. The Bruins took an 8-1 beating at TD Garden, taking their third loss in five games. They fell in a 3-0 hole in the first period and never punched back.

The Capitals set a season-high for goals in a single game. The Bruins gave up the most goals they’ve allowed since February 2020, when Vancouver lit them up in a 9-3 loss. The Bruins have only given up five or more goals four times all season, but they’ve done it twice this month.

As they look ahead to Monday’s trade deadline, the Bruins will have to weigh whether they will bring in help to deal with the attrition issues that have left them undermanned at several points throughout the year.

Sitting atop the East Division, the Capitals improved to 27-11-4 while the Bruins, fourth in the division, dropped to 21-12-6.

The Capitals got their first two goals in a 16-second span in the first period. First, they cashed in on a power play thanks to an interference call on Sean Kuraly and T.J. Oshie got a clean look in the slot of setups from Nicklas Backstrom and Evgeny Kuznetsov to give the Caps a 1-0 lead. Then Carl Hagelin chased down a loose puck and found Lars Eller in the middle for another score.

Conor Sheary made it 3-0 when he finished off a three-man rush with an easy finish through Dan Vladar’s five-hole, and the Bruins could never recover. Vladar fended off 25 of the 33 shots fired at him.

Sheary tacked on another goal 4:41 into the second period. Then the Capitals closed the second with a flurry on goals from Nic Dowd and Tom Wilson to make the scoreboard even more lopsided, 6-0.

Craig Smith’s power-play goal in the third period kept the Bruins from being shut out for the fourth time in a little over a month.

Cassidy tried shaking up the lines to spread out scorers but didn’t get the results he was looking for.

Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, and David Pastrnak were all minus-1 with a combined nine shots. Nick Ritchie, David Krejci, and Karson Kuhlman were also all minus-1 with just six shots. Smith, Charlie Coyle, and Jake DeBrusk broke even thanks to Smith’s late score, but only mustered three shots.

